In Odisha, Rs 137.15 crores has been released on account of OROP arrears to 28,667 beneficiaries

New Delhi: Government of India took the historic decision to implement One Rank One Pension, OROPby issuing an order on 7.11.2015, benefit effective from 01.07.2014, despite huge financial burden demonstrating its commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen.Armed Forces Personnel retired upto 30.06.2014 were covered under this Order. Keeping in view the magnitude and complexity of Defence pension, extensive consultations were held with experts and ex-Servicemen before issue of Government order on implementation of OROP.

Ex-Servicemen had been agitating for implementation ofOROP nearly for the 45 years, but the same was not implemented before 2015.

OROP implies that uniform pension be paid to the Armed Forces Personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service regardless of their date of retirement. Thus, OROP implies bridging the gap between the rate of pension of current and past retirees at periodic intervals.

A sum of Rs. 10795.4 crorehas been disbursed to 20,60,220 Defence Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners as arrears on account of implementation of OROP. The yearly recurring expenditure on account of OROP is about Rs.7123.38 crores and for about six years starting from 01.07.2014, the total recurring expenditure worked out to approximately Rs. 42740.28 crore.

OROP beneficiaries also got the benefit of fixation of pension under 7th CPC while calculating the pension by multiplication factor of 2.57.

State-wise figures of amount released on account of OROP arrears as on 11.10.2019areas under.

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Number of OROP beneficiaries Amount released on account of OROP arrears (In Cr.) 1. ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR 380 2.25 2. ANDHRA PRADESH 47,191 259.64 3. ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2,245 10.42 4. ASSAM 35,246 164.14 5. BIHAR 73,757 350.96 6. CHANDIGARH 7,088 58.69 7. CHATTISGARH 4,289 25.64 8. DADRA NAGAR HAVELI 8 0.13 9. DAMAN AND DIU 16 0.08 10. DELHI 46,626 445.11 11. GOA 988 7.87 12. GUJRAT 17,797 88.79 13. HARYANA 1,84,126 909.28 14. HIMACHAL PRADESH 94,709 412.48 15. JAMMU & KASHMIR 62,160 293.4 16. JHARKHAND 12,915 62.81 17. KARNATAKA 60,566 380.76 18. KERALA 1,37,418 726.41 19. LAKSHADWEEP 40 0.26 20. MADHYA PRADESH 37,118 196.2 21. MAHARASHTRA 1,30,158 775.47 22. MANIPUR 4,016 15.64 23. MEGHALAYA 1,991 9.71 24. MIZORAM 1,623 7.12 25. NAGALAND 1,176 6.5 26. ODISHA 28,667 137.15 27. PONDICHERRY 1,463 8.64 28. PUNJAB 2,11,915 1095.44 29. RAJASTHAN 1,10,675 511.62 30. SIKKIM 789 3.63 31. TAMILNADU 1,16,627 628.77 32. TELANGANA 17,811 112 33. TRIPURA 1,501 7.66 34. UTTAR PRADESH 2,28,326 1038.23 35. UTTARAKHAND 1,16,553 530.57 36. WEST BENGAL 79,194 391.3 Total 18,67,329 9,638.05

Above mentioned nation-wide payment details did not include the details of Nepali pensioners.

