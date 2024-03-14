In less than 24 hours of announcement, six schools in Thiruvananthapuram sign up for Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs)

In less than 24 hours of Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar announcing setting up of 10 Atal Tinkering labs (ATLs) in Thiruvananthapuram, six schools have already signed up for it.

Yesterday, during an interactive programme with the students of NIMS Medicity, the Minister in response to a question posed by students on fostering innovation at school level, announced the establishment of ATLs in 10 schools within the city, as a starting point. “This initiative is part of our broader effort to foster a spirit of curiosity and innovation at the school level, preparing students in Thiruvananthapuram for a rapidly evolving future,” said the Minister. Additionally, four more schools are slated to receive ATLs in the near future that are being set up under Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM).

The schools set to receive ATLs include Chinmaya Vidyalaya Attukal, St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Alan Feldman Public School, Victory VHSS Olathanni, GHSS Balaramapuram, and Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School. These ATLs will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to support a hands-on learning environment.

“The labs will act as incubators for ideas, equipping students with the necessary tools and space to build, tinker, and explore. The Government’s commitment to this initiative highlights the importance of integrating practical, innovative learning methods into our educational curriculum,” added the Minister.

The Minister also issued a statement saying, “In next five years, no panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram will be left out without an Atal Tinkering Lab”. The initiative invites the remaining schools to join this exciting journey towards fostering a brighter and more innovative future for students.