Implementation of UN Sustainable Lifestyles Resolution Highlighted by Bhupender Yadav to BRICS Nations

The 10th Meeting of BRICS Environment Ministers was held in hybrid format under the Chairship of the Russian Federation on 28th June, 2024, and it was participated virtually by Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav. It was the first meeting of the BRICS Environment Ministers after joining of five new members, i.e. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Union Minister stated that a larger and bigger BRICS can now set the agenda, priorities and way forward for tackling environmental challenges. He stressed that initiatives under BRICS are firmly guided by the principles and goals of the UN system and its agencies, and BRICS nations should ensure that available carbon space is utilised by the Developing Countries.

Shri Yadav emphasized the importance of sustainable lifestyles in tackling global environmental challenges. He urged the BRICS nations to promote implementation of the Resolution on Sustainable Lifestyles, adopted at the sixth United Nations Environment Assembly.

Shri Yadav stressed that the Developing Countries need a level playing field, and asked the Developed Countries to fulfill their obligations for means of implementation, including finances promised at UNFCCC COP and CBD COP. He cautioned that climate finance should not be seen as a means of investment.

The Union Minister highlighted the concrete actions taken by India, both at national level and international level, for addressing the environmental challenges. He urged the BRICS nations to join and support the campaign of Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, launched by our Hon’ble Prime Minister on World Environment Day, 2024, and global initiatives led by India, such Mission LiFE, IBCA, CDRI, LeadIT, Green Credit Initiative, RE & CE-IC, and GIR-GIP.

The Union Minister also underlined the need for strengthening and widening the collaboration and cooperation among the BRICS nations, and continued close collaboration in multilateral forums, and stand together to uphold the principles of equity and CBDR-RC.

The STATEMENT of the 10th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting, June 28, 2024, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, was also adopted in the meeting.