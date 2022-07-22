Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna

New Delhi : Year-wise and State/UT-wise details of number of farmer applications enrolled, premium collected, claims reported and claims paid since inception in 2016-17 to Kharif 2021-22 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) are as under:
|State wise details of Farmer Applications Enrolled, Premium Collected and Claims from 2016-17 to 2021-22 Under PMFBY as on 30.06.22
|State
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected
(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims (Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.)
|Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims(Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims(Rs in Cr.)
|Farmer Applications Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected
(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Andhra Pradesh
|17.8
|803.6
|944.3
|944.3
|18.3
|1272.1
|743.7
|740.1
|24.5
|1437.6
|1895.6
|1890.4
|Assam
|0.6
|8.6
|5.4
|5.4
|0.6
|11.9
|1.2
|1.2
|0.8
|13.2
|2.8
|2.8
|Bihar
|27.1
|1416.0
|347.8
|347.8
|23.0
|1028.8
|401.5
|401.5
|Not Implemented
|Chhattisgarh
|15.5
|289.3
|160.0
|160.0
|14.7
|361.9
|1391.4
|1391.4
|15.7
|889.0
|1086.6
|1086.6
|Goa
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Gujarat
|19.8
|2274.6
|1267.2
|1267.2
|17.6
|3014.3
|1076.7
|1075.8
|21.7
|3141.4
|2778.1
|2777.9
|Haryana
|13.4
|363.4
|298.1
|298.1
|13.4
|452.1
|896.2
|896.2
|15.1
|841.2
|948.3
|886.7
|Himachal Pradesh
|3.8
|71.7
|45.3
|45.3
|3.8
|77.5
|64.7
|64.7
|2.7
|79.4
|55.0
|55.0
|Jharkhand
|8.8
|271.4
|31.1
|31.1
|12.0
|211.9
|47.2
|47.2
|13.0
|397.4
|684.9
|51.0
|Karnataka
|29.5
|1332.7
|2093.8
|2093.8
|20.9
|1799.1
|856.8
|856.8
|19.8
|1798.9
|2951.7
|2951.1
|Kerala
|0.8
|33.1
|43.7
|43.7
|0.6
|25.9
|11.0
|11.0
|0.6
|35.9
|26.7
|26.7
|Madhya Pradesh
|74.6
|3778.0
|2043.8
|2043.8
|70.1
|4655.8
|5873.9
|5873.9
|74.5
|5614.4
|3777.3
|3776.3
|Maharashtra
|118.8
|4596.5
|2317.9
|2317.9
|102.8
|4136.3
|3295.3
|3295.3
|148.7
|6132.0
|6147.1
|6138.8
|Manipur
|0.1
|3.6
|2.0
|2.0
|0.1
|1.9
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Meghalaya
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|Odisha
|18.2
|539.1
|432.7
|432.7
|18.9
|820.4
|1820.2
|1818.6
|21.1
|1122.1
|1170.5
|1170.5
|Puducherry
|0.1
|2.9
|7.6
|7.6
|Not Implemented
|0.1
|2.7
|0.5
|0.5
|Rajasthan
|93.6
|2546.1
|1917.4
|1917.4
|91.1
|2704.4
|2241.7
|2241.7
|72.1
|3621.6
|3461.0
|3458.1
|Sikkim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Tamil Nadu
|14.6
|1171.2
|3645.5
|3645.5
|15.1
|1277.7
|2087.7
|2086.1
|25.7
|1635.8
|2662.7
|2662.7
|Telangana
|9.7
|274.9
|179.6
|179.6
|11.0
|670.4
|648.5
|648.5
|8.0
|545.5
|591.6
|428.0
|Tripura
|0.1
|0.4
|0.7
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Uttar Pradesh
|72.9
|1170.7
|574.6
|574.6
|54.2
|1322.1
|380.9
|380.9
|61.4
|1496.4
|469.2
|469.2
|Uttarakhand
|2.6
|41.6
|27.5
|27.5
|2.2
|69.1
|39.5
|39.5
|1.9
|75.1
|72.4
|72.4
|West Bengal
|41.3
|708.2
|421.7
|421.7
|40.4
|642.2
|261.6
|261.1
|53.2
|736.4
|539.6
|535.7
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Not Implemented
|1.6
|40.5
|9.8
|9.8
|1.5
|76.9
|27.4
|23.6
|Grand Total
|583.7
|21697.7
|16807.8
|16807.8
|532.5
|24597.7
|22151.1
|22142.9
|582.1
|29693.5
|29349.2
|28464.3
|Contd…
|State
|2019-20
|2020–21
|2021-22 (Kharif season only)
|Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims(Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Farmer Applications Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected
(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs)
|Gross Premium Collected
(Rs in Cr.)
|Reported Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Paid Claims
(Rs in Cr.)
|Andhra Pradesh
|27.9
|1474.7
|1258.3
|1253.3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Assam
|10.1
|197.6
|21.4
|17.4
|16.6
|401.9
|0.0
|0.0
|4.5
|67.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Chhattisgarh
|40.2
|1245.8
|1314.6
|1296.6
|51.6
|1465.0
|887.3
|880.9
|48.8
|1253.6
|786.3
|548.6
|Goa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Gujarat
|24.8
|3615.0
|369.4
|111.7
|Not Implemented
|Haryana
|17.1
|1221.5
|934.2
|932.9
|16.5
|1309.4
|1149.4
|1145.2
|7.4
|862.2
|581.6
|581.6
|Himachal Pradesh
|2.8
|83.2
|67.5
|67.0
|2.4
|102.3
|51.5
|23.4
|0.9
|11.5
|9.2
|7.7
|Jharkhand
|10.9
|356.0
|25.5
|0.0
|Not Implemented
|Karnataka
|21.3
|2273.6
|1577.3
|1353.4
|16.1
|2073.8
|1015.3
|997.9
|19.3
|2294.7
|534.1
|361.9
|Kerala
|0.6
|72.5
|85.9
|85.9
|0.8
|83.2
|104.0
|72.0
|0.4
|43.7
|0.0
|0.0
|Madhya Pradesh
|89.6
|3926.8
|6218.0
|6159.0
|84.2
|7180.5
|7494.2
|6574.3
|47.1
|4285.8
|0.0
|0.0
|Maharashtra
|145.7
|6354.3
|6758.7
|6758.6
|124.1
|6499.7
|1361.7
|1137.9
|85.1
|4640.7
|2936.4
|2766.3
|Manipur
|0.0
|1.3
|1.1
|1.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.6
|1.5
|1.5
|Meghalaya
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Not Implemented
|Odisha
|48.8
|2134.5
|1170.1
|1152.8
|97.5
|1438.1
|562.9
|558.6
|77.5
|1264.4
|316.2
|316.2
|Puducherry
|0.1
|4.2
|7.3
|7.1
|0.1
|4.6
|15.2
|0.0
|0.0
|1.2
|4.5
|0.0
|Rajasthan
|85.9
|5117.7
|4927.1
|4912.5
|107.6
|6355.4
|4092.9
|4079.6
|183.8
|3590.1
|2764.6
|2390.3
|Sikkim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|Tamil Nadu
|38.9
|1959.6
|1168.6
|1116.8
|59.8
|3162.9
|1887.2
|1830.0
|1.4
|47.9
|0.0
|0.0
|Telangana
|10.3
|880.8
|512.8
|0.0
|Not Implemented
|Tripura
|0.4
|1.1
|0.8
|0.8
|2.6
|7.0
|2.2
|2.2
|2.3
|7.4
|0.0
|0.0
|Uttar Pradesh
|47.0
|1307.0
|1106.8
|1082.7
|41.9
|1613.2
|502.1
|499.7
|21.4
|782.3
|633.3
|543.0
|Uttarakhand
|2.1
|113.7
|103.2
|103.2
|1.7
|164.5
|135.4
|129.9
|1.1
|71.5
|31.0
|29.2
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Not Implemented
|0.5
|23.7
|12.3
|12.3
|Grand Total
|624.7
|32340.9
|27628.9
|26413.2
|623.4
|31861.7
|19261.3
|17931.6
|498.5
|18944.7
|8610.0
|7557.7
18 general insurance companies namely, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd. (AIC), National Insurance Company Ltd. (NIC), New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIA), Oriental Insurance Company (OIC), United India Insurance Company Ltd. (UIIC)Bajaj-Allianz, HDFC-ERGO, Iffco-Tokio, Reliance, ICICI-Lombard, Universal-Sompo, Royal Sundaram, Chola-MS, Future Genereli, SBI General, Shriram General, Tata-AIG and GoDigit have been empanelled by the Government of India for implementation of PMFBY in the country. But specific insurance company is selected by the concerned State Government through transparent bidding process. Year-wise and season-wise details of claims paid by these insurance companies since inception of the scheme till Kharif 2021-22 are as follows:
PMFBY -Insurance Company Wise and year Wise Details of claims as on 30.06.22
|
Insurance Company Name
|Year
|Reported Claims
|Paid Claims
|Rs. in crore
|Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd.
|2016-17
|5,621.4
|5,621.4
|2017-18
|7,812.1
|7,810.1
|2018-19
|6,953.4
|6,504.8
|2019-20
|14,050.4
|13,841.7
|2020-21
|12,099.8
|11046.4
|2021-22(Kharif)
|2065.4
|1603
|Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|1,115.9
|1,115.9
|2017-18
|1,251.2
|1,251.2
|2018-19
|1,995.5
|1,994.3
|2019-20
|1,649.4
|1,649.4
|2020-21
|814.6
|775.13
|2021-22(Kharif)
|1370.6
|1362.8
|Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|–
|–
|2017-18
|106.8
|106.8
|2018-19
|427.1
|332.9
|2019-20
|96.4
|73.8
|2020-21
|164.9
|150.5
|2021-22(Kharif)
|193.4
|189
|Chola MS General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|159.0
|159.0
|2017-18
|546.3
|546.3
|2018-19
|625.5
|625.5
|2019-20
|–
|–
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|Future Generali General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|69.7
|69.7
|2017-18
|–
|–
|2018-19
|348.4
|345.2
|2019-20
|400.7
|391.2
|2020-21
|336.7
|333.13
|2021-22(Kharif)
|507.7
|483.4
|HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|2,109.8
|2,109.8
|2017-18
|1,270.2
|1,270.2
|2018-19
|1,396.2
|1,396.2
|2019-20
|1,352.9
|1,309.9
|2020-21
|1,094
|1,027.6
|2021-22(Kharif)
|784.7
|738.4
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|1,929.6
|1,929.6
|2017-18
|3,146.4
|3,146.3
|2018-19
|2,303.2
|2,303.0
|2019-20
|–
|–
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|677.7
|677.7
|2017-18
|1,394.2
|1,394.2
|2018-19
|1,288.0
|1,288.0
|2019-20
|1,774.1
|1,501.8
|2020-21
|1,406.5
|1,338.5
|2021-22(Kharif)
|559.4
|403.1
|National Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|69.2
|69.2
|2017-18
|1,791.2
|1,785.7
|2018-19
|772.9
|455.0
|2019-20
|263.8
|248.7
|2020-21
|16.3
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|New India Assurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|1,499.4
|1,499.4
|2017-18
|1,461.1
|1,461.1
|2018-19
|2,254.0
|2,253.6
|2019-20
|1,259.2
|1,238.3
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|Oriental Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|2.6
|2.6
|2017-18
|449.0
|449.0
|2018-19
|3,468.6
|3,250.5
|2019-20
|2,560.9
|2,440.2
|2020-21
|67.4
|67.4
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|434.7
|434.7
|2017-18
|713.3
|713.3
|2018-19
|1,376.5
|1,376.5
|2019-20
|1,140.2
|1,066.3
|2020-21
|847.6
|791.0
|2021-22(Kharif)
|1,730
|1,730
|Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|–
|–
|2017-18
|1.3
|1.3
|2018-19
|269.0
|269.0
|2019-20
|218.5
|218.1
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|SBI General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|84.7
|84.7
|2017-18
|519.8
|518.9
|2018-19
|1,633.6
|1,633.3
|2019-20
|1,959.6
|1,955.2
|2020-21
|1,813.1
|1,800.1
|2021-22(Kharif)
|768.3
|421.9
|ShriramGeneral Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|257.0
|257.0
|2017-18
|–
|–
|2018-19
|–
|–
|2019-20
|–
|–
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|547.9
|547.9
|2017-18
|566.7
|566.7
|2018-19
|1,356.2
|1,356.2
|2019-20
|–
|–
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|United India Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|1,523.4
|1,523.4
|2017-18
|881.8
|881.8
|2018-19
|1,720.0
|1,718.0
|2019-20
|196.5
|182.8
|2020-21
|–
|–
|2021-22(Kharif)
|–
|–
|Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd.
|2016-17
|705.9
|705.9
|2017-18
|246.2
|246.2
|2018-19
|1,153.1
|1,152.2
|2019-20
|471.7
|314.6
|2020-21
|601.2
|601.2
|2021-22(Kharif)
|625.9
|625.9
This information was given by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.