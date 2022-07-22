Implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna

New Delhi : Year-wise and State/UT-wise details of number of farmer applications enrolled, premium collected, claims reported and claims paid since inception in 2016-17 to Kharif 2021-22 under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) are as under:

State wise details of Farmer Applications Enrolled, Premium Collected and Claims from 2016-17 to 2021-22 Under PMFBY as on 30.06.22 State 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected (Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims (Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.) Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected(Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims(Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims(Rs in Cr.) Farmer Applications Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected (Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims (Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.) Andhra Pradesh 17.8 803.6 944.3 944.3 18.3 1272.1 743.7 740.1 24.5 1437.6 1895.6 1890.4 Assam 0.6 8.6 5.4 5.4 0.6 11.9 1.2 1.2 0.8 13.2 2.8 2.8 Bihar 27.1 1416.0 347.8 347.8 23.0 1028.8 401.5 401.5 Not Implemented Chhattisgarh 15.5 289.3 160.0 160.0 14.7 361.9 1391.4 1391.4 15.7 889.0 1086.6 1086.6 Goa 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Gujarat 19.8 2274.6 1267.2 1267.2 17.6 3014.3 1076.7 1075.8 21.7 3141.4 2778.1 2777.9 Haryana 13.4 363.4 298.1 298.1 13.4 452.1 896.2 896.2 15.1 841.2 948.3 886.7 Himachal Pradesh 3.8 71.7 45.3 45.3 3.8 77.5 64.7 64.7 2.7 79.4 55.0 55.0 Jharkhand 8.8 271.4 31.1 31.1 12.0 211.9 47.2 47.2 13.0 397.4 684.9 51.0 Karnataka 29.5 1332.7 2093.8 2093.8 20.9 1799.1 856.8 856.8 19.8 1798.9 2951.7 2951.1 Kerala 0.8 33.1 43.7 43.7 0.6 25.9 11.0 11.0 0.6 35.9 26.7 26.7 Madhya Pradesh 74.6 3778.0 2043.8 2043.8 70.1 4655.8 5873.9 5873.9 74.5 5614.4 3777.3 3776.3 Maharashtra 118.8 4596.5 2317.9 2317.9 102.8 4136.3 3295.3 3295.3 148.7 6132.0 6147.1 6138.8 Manipur 0.1 3.6 2.0 2.0 0.1 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 Meghalaya 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 Odisha 18.2 539.1 432.7 432.7 18.9 820.4 1820.2 1818.6 21.1 1122.1 1170.5 1170.5 Puducherry 0.1 2.9 7.6 7.6 Not Implemented 0.1 2.7 0.5 0.5 Rajasthan 93.6 2546.1 1917.4 1917.4 91.1 2704.4 2241.7 2241.7 72.1 3621.6 3461.0 3458.1 Sikkim 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Tamil Nadu 14.6 1171.2 3645.5 3645.5 15.1 1277.7 2087.7 2086.1 25.7 1635.8 2662.7 2662.7 Telangana 9.7 274.9 179.6 179.6 11.0 670.4 648.5 648.5 8.0 545.5 591.6 428.0 Tripura 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.7 0.1 0.7 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 Uttar Pradesh 72.9 1170.7 574.6 574.6 54.2 1322.1 380.9 380.9 61.4 1496.4 469.2 469.2 Uttarakhand 2.6 41.6 27.5 27.5 2.2 69.1 39.5 39.5 1.9 75.1 72.4 72.4 West Bengal 41.3 708.2 421.7 421.7 40.4 642.2 261.6 261.1 53.2 736.4 539.6 535.7 Jammu & Kashmir Not Implemented 1.6 40.5 9.8 9.8 1.5 76.9 27.4 23.6 Grand Total 583.7 21697.7 16807.8 16807.8 532.5 24597.7 22151.1 22142.9 582.1 29693.5 29349.2 28464.3

Contd… State wise details of Farmer Applications Enrolled, Premium Collected and Claims from 2016-17 to 2021-22 Under PMFBY as on 30.06.22 State 2019-20 2020–21 2021-22 (Kharif season only) Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected(Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims(Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.) Farmer Applications Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected (Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims (Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.) Farmer Appli-cations Enrolled (In Lakhs) Gross Premium Collected (Rs in Cr.) Reported Claims (Rs in Cr.) Paid Claims (Rs in Cr.) Andhra Pradesh 27.9 1474.7 1258.3 1253.3 – – – – – – – – Assam 10.1 197.6 21.4 17.4 16.6 401.9 0.0 0.0 4.5 67.2 0.0 0.0 Chhattisgarh 40.2 1245.8 1314.6 1296.6 51.6 1465.0 887.3 880.9 48.8 1253.6 786.3 548.6 Goa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Gujarat 24.8 3615.0 369.4 111.7 Not Implemented Haryana 17.1 1221.5 934.2 932.9 16.5 1309.4 1149.4 1145.2 7.4 862.2 581.6 581.6 Himachal Pradesh 2.8 83.2 67.5 67.0 2.4 102.3 51.5 23.4 0.9 11.5 9.2 7.7 Jharkhand 10.9 356.0 25.5 0.0 Not Implemented Karnataka 21.3 2273.6 1577.3 1353.4 16.1 2073.8 1015.3 997.9 19.3 2294.7 534.1 361.9 Kerala 0.6 72.5 85.9 85.9 0.8 83.2 104.0 72.0 0.4 43.7 0.0 0.0 Madhya Pradesh 89.6 3926.8 6218.0 6159.0 84.2 7180.5 7494.2 6574.3 47.1 4285.8 0.0 0.0 Maharashtra 145.7 6354.3 6758.7 6758.6 124.1 6499.7 1361.7 1137.9 85.1 4640.7 2936.4 2766.3 Manipur 0.0 1.3 1.1 1.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.6 1.5 1.5 Meghalaya 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 Not Implemented Odisha 48.8 2134.5 1170.1 1152.8 97.5 1438.1 562.9 558.6 77.5 1264.4 316.2 316.2 Puducherry 0.1 4.2 7.3 7.1 0.1 4.6 15.2 0.0 0.0 1.2 4.5 0.0 Rajasthan 85.9 5117.7 4927.1 4912.5 107.6 6355.4 4092.9 4079.6 183.8 3590.1 2764.6 2390.3 Sikkim 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 0.0 Tamil Nadu 38.9 1959.6 1168.6 1116.8 59.8 3162.9 1887.2 1830.0 1.4 47.9 0.0 0.0 Telangana 10.3 880.8 512.8 0.0 Not Implemented Tripura 0.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 2.6 7.0 2.2 2.2 2.3 7.4 0.0 0.0 Uttar Pradesh 47.0 1307.0 1106.8 1082.7 41.9 1613.2 502.1 499.7 21.4 782.3 633.3 543.0 Uttarakhand 2.1 113.7 103.2 103.2 1.7 164.5 135.4 129.9 1.1 71.5 31.0 29.2 Jammu & Kashmir Not Implemented 0.5 23.7 12.3 12.3 Grand Total 624.7 32340.9 27628.9 26413.2 623.4 31861.7 19261.3 17931.6 498.5 18944.7 8610.0 7557.7

18 general insurance companies namely, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd. (AIC), National Insurance Company Ltd. (NIC), New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIA), Oriental Insurance Company (OIC), United India Insurance Company Ltd. (UIIC)Bajaj-Allianz, HDFC-ERGO, Iffco-Tokio, Reliance, ICICI-Lombard, Universal-Sompo, Royal Sundaram, Chola-MS, Future Genereli, SBI General, Shriram General, Tata-AIG and GoDigit have been empanelled by the Government of India for implementation of PMFBY in the country. But specific insurance company is selected by the concerned State Government through transparent bidding process. Year-wise and season-wise details of claims paid by these insurance companies since inception of the scheme till Kharif 2021-22 are as follows: