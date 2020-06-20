IMD’s report on depression over Arabian Sea during 29th May to 1st June

New Delhi: The National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a report on depression over Arabian Sea during 29th May to 1st June. Some of the salient features of the report are discussed below:

Brief Life History:

A cyclonic circulation developed over westcentral and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea (AS) on 27th May. Under it’s influence, a low pressure area formed over westcentral AS in the morning (0300 UTC) of 28th May.

It lay as a Well Marked Low pressure area (WML) over westcentral AS off south Oman-east Yemen coasts in the morning (0300 UTC) of 29th May.

Under favourable environmental conditions, it concentrated into a depression (D) over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen in the afternoon (0900 UTC) of 29th May.

It moved slightly westwards till the morning (0300 UTC) of 30th May over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen.

Thereafter, it moved southwestwards and weakened into a WML over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen in the early morning (0000 UTC) of 1st June 2020.

The IMD maintained round the clock watch over the north Indian Ocean and the system was monitored since 27th May with the development of cyclonic circulation over westcentral and adjoining southwest AS.

The Depression was monitored with the help of available satellite observations from INSAT 3D and 3DR, polar orbiting satellites including SCATSAT, ASCAT etc. and available ships & buoy observations in the region. Various numerical weather prediction models run by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) institutions, various global models and IMD’s dynamical-statistical models developed in-house were utilized to predict the genesis, track, landfall and intensity of the Depression. A digitized forecasting system of IMD was utilized for analysis and comparison of various Numerical models’ guidance, decision making process and warning product generation.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) and RSMC New Delhi duly acknowledge the contribution from WMO and all the stake holders and disaster management agencies who contributed to the successful monitoring, prediction and early warning service of depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen. We acknowledge the contribution of all sister organisations of Ministry of Earth Sciences including National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre (NCMRWF), Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, research institutes including IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Delhi and Space Application Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (SAC-ISRO) for their valuable support. The support from various Divisions/Sections of IMD including Area Cyclone Warning Centre (ACWC) Chennai and Mumbai Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad and Meteorological Centre (MC) Goa. The contribution from Numerical Weather Prediction Division, Satellite and Radar Division, Surface & Upper air instruments Divisions, New Delhi and Information System and Services Division at IMD is also duly acknowledged.

