Bhubaneswar : The Indian Meteorological Department of the Regional Meteorological Department has issued Yellow warning of rain or thundershower to 10 districts in the state , here on Saturday.

According to the forecast, ” Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, and Khordha is likely to wintness rain or thundershower today.