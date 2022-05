Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department of the Indian Meteorological Department has issued yellow warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds for 16 districts from 8.30 am on May 23 till 8.30 am on May 24 .

According to the IMD forecast, the warning has been sounded for Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, and Jajpur.