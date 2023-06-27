Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for 11 districts of Odisha.

As per the IMD, several parts of Odisha will experience heavy rainfall activities in the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Angul, Deogarh and Keonjhar A yellow warning has also been issued for some districts.