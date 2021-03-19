IIM Sambalpur extends its holistic pedagogy; Announces first Executive MBA degree program for working professionals to aid entrepreneurship and digital transformation

Sambalpur: Continuing with their string of achievements in the new year, IIM Sambalpur, the handcrafted IIM, launched their first Executive MBA degree program for working professionals in an event held in blended mode on 19-March-2021. Present on the occasion were Chief Guest Mr A.P. Panda, CMD, SECL, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, students, alumni, faculties, and staff of IIM Sambalpur, and media journalists. The inaugural program also witnessed a discussion on ‘Emerging Industry needs and competency’ where industry leaders Mr. Sandeep Chatterjee, Associate Director, Deloitte, Dr. Kiranmai Dutt Pendyala, Head HR, Western Digital India, Ms. Uma Rao, Vice President HR, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Ranchandra Rao, Executive VP, YES Bank expressed their thoughts and views on the topic.

The Two-year degree program will follow the institute’s innovative experience learning through Flipped classroom pedagogy in blended mode (mostly online). The classes will be scheduled on weekends and weekday evenings. The program has been designed to provide candidates with rigorous, cutting-edge curriculum to build responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindset. It will entail interactions with faculties from top national and international Business Schools, CEO immersion program, and specialization in all domains with emphasis on digital innovation. With the core values of Integrity, Inclusivity, and Innovation, the institute will be extending their aim of creating responsible leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset, for working professionals as well, while accelerating the digital transformation of the country. Being a pioneer among IIMs, to conceive the concept of Flipped classroom, which enabled a smooth transition from offline to online classes, and online proctored examinations and admission process, IIM Sambalpur truly stands for comprehensive education.

Speaking on the launch of the new program, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said, “Our Executive MBA program is a two years degree program for working professionals. The program is designed to capture the dimension of futuristic organizations with an immersive and active learning experience to equip future leaders. The program will benefit those having strong entrepreneurial mindset and leverage upon various Government of India initiatives like Make in India and Start-up India. The entire spectrum of the program will cover emerging global trends, international interface, aligned with government eco-system, and transform opportunities into actions. The program shall emphasize more on people management and digital transformation. The uniqueness of our Executive MBA degree program for working professionals lies in its Cutting-edge curriculum to build responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindset, and Specialisation in all functional areas with emphasis on forthcoming disruptions such as Fintech, Cryptocurrency, E-commerce, Digital Marketing, Big Data Analytics, e-governance, Smart energy management, Gig economy, and Social entrepreneurship. The entire course structure is to make the program contemporary and relevant.”

The program will enable students to charter newer territories and contribute further to the development and progress of the country. The program is created to help the students build influential connections and will give them the prestigious IIM Sambalpur Alumni status. It will focus on Cohort Diversity across nationalities. IIM Sambalpur is in a constant concerted effort to deliver value-driven, technology-enabled, action-centric and globalized education with an aim to develop wholesome future professionals.

To be eligible for the course, a candidate should hold a Bachelor’s Degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent percentage. They must also have a minimum 3 years of Post Qualification managerial/ entrepreneurial/ professional experience as on the last date of application. A valid CAT/GMAT/GATE/GRE score (not more than three years old as on 30/5/2021) will also be required. Candidates not having a valid test score as above should appear for IIMSAT.

The predominant goal of the program is to help the students to develop expertise that will enable them to adapt to the ever-changing business environment and apply the concepts of business management. The program is designed to develop the ability to integrate, innovative ideas across functional areas and to diagnose and solve complex business problems. It will empower them to acquire deeper insights on managing people and to act as strong organizational leaders to take a big picture approach with innovation and inclusiveness as quintessential for senior managers.

IIM Sambalpur strives to achieve a unique collaborative model of co-creation in management education. It intends to meet the needs of working executive who would like to pursue quality management education without hampering their professional and personal commitments. Executive MBA is an intense immersive active learning program in blended (mostly online) mode to add value and create rewarding experience for its participants.