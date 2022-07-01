IIE, Guwahati signs MoU with IIM, Shillong to boost Entrepreneurship Ecosystem in the North Eastern Region

New Delhi :With an aim to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the North Eastern Region (NER), the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre of Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIMS) to boost the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the North Eastern Region (NER).

The objective of this partnership is to encourage entrepreneurship, incubation, and startups in the North Eastern Region. To support professional development in the areas of management, entrepreneurship, and skill development, and to meet the larger demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the NER, the institutes will collaborate and exchange information and resources.

Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Rajesh Aggarwal said the Northeast has tremendous potential that is just waiting to be discovered. This partnership will help create an atmosphere where startups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging the locals but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business. He said our aim is to foster an entrepreneurship enabling ecosystem that promotes innovation and growth in the Northeast.

By collaborating on this initiative, both institutes will benefit from each other’s strengths in promoting skill development in the NER and the country at large. The institutes will together conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and also train startups and incubates under the Incubation and Enterprise Support Centre, IIM Shillong. They will also promote educational lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and other knowledge dissemination programmes in the region. Both institutes will share infrastructure facilities like laboratories, libraries, incubation centres, etc. with each other for the research work of the incubates and beneficiaries. Faculties from both institutes will be a part of mentoring, training, workshops, and evaluation juries for the incubation centre.