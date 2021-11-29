IFFI honours renowned lyricists Prasoon Joshi with ‘Film Personality of the Year’ Award.

New Delhi : “Ek aasmaan kam padta hai, aur aasmaan mangwa do…” (One Sky is less, bring me more skies…” , this is what Prasoon Joshi, renowned lyricist and creative writer said upon being presented the ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ award at the Closing Ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival in Goa.

The award was conferred on him by the Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur, for his contribution to cinema, popular culture and socially significant artistic work.

Underlining the fact that India’s diversity is really amazing, Joshi said if there is no platform for all segments to tell their stories, India’s rich diversity would not show in her cinema. He appreciated IFFI for attempting to provide such a platform through this year’s 75 Creative Minds initiative.

Known widely for his soulful and evocative lyrics in films, unique TV ads and socially relevant stories, Joshi, a Padma Shri awardee and winner of multiple other national awards, exhorted young and budding filmmakers to begin cherishing and celebrating the state of confusion. “Young minds should start celebrating the state of confusion. Confusion is the most fertile state and the most discomforting, but the best ideas have their origin in confusion.”

He cautioned aspiring filmmakers that there is no shortcut to great cinema, so filmmakers should never think they will arrive somewhere by shortcut. He said success in filmmaking should be by design, not by the vagaries of chance.

Speaking of his humble beginnings, Joshi dedicated the award to his hometown in Uttarkahand. “I come from a small town of Almora. It is very hard for someone coming from a small town to get exposure to the world of cinema. I dedicate this award to the mountains of Uttarakhand where I drew my inspiration from.”

Prasoon Joshi entered Indian cinema as a lyricist in 2001 with Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lajja, and since then he has been a part of films like Taare Zameen Par, Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Neerja and Manikarnika, Delhi 6 and many more.

Apart from being an internationally acclaimed advertising professional, Joshi is currently the Asia-Pacific Chairman of one of the world’s largest advertising companies, McCann Worldgroup. He has also won coveted international awards including Golden Lions at Cannes and Young Global leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).