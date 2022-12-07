IFFCO Paradeep Has Bagged Two Prestigious Awards From Fertiliser Association Of India (FAI)

IFFCO Paradeep has bagged two prestigious awards in the field of Best Production Performance and Environment Protection in the ongoing FAI Annual Seminar 2022 at New Delhi on 07.12.2022. The award for Best Production Performance was received by IFFCO Director/Unit Head Shri K J Patel from the Chief Guest Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India. The award for Environment Protection was received by Shri R K Pandey, General Manager, IFFCO from the Chief Guest. Other dignitaries present on the dais were Shri Arun Singhal, Secretary Fertilisers, Government of India & Shri K S Raju, Chairman, FAI. IFFCO Paradeep has been adjudged as the winner in the field of Best Production Performance in the category of complex fertiliser plant. Also IFFCO Paradeep was declared winner in the field of Environment protection in the category NP/NPK complex fertiliser plant with captive acids.

These two prestigious awards are the testimony to the fact that IFFCO Paradeep is always committed to make the best quality fertiliser available to our farmers in every situation with adherence to the best environmental practices in the manufacturing process. IFFCO has successfully faced many challenges in the last few years, be it COVID Pandemic situation or disturbances in global level leading to rise in raw material prices. IFFCO always remains committed for the cause of national food security. Recognition through these awards will act as a morale booster for IFFCO Paradeep Unit. IFFCO with its visionary Managing Director, Dr Udai Shanker Awasthi is serving the nation for the last six decades and IFFCO has become the largest cooperative society in the World.