758 One Stop Centres (OSCs ) approved for setting up in 734 districts across the country, says Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Ministry of Women and Child Development has approved 758 One Stop Centres (OSCs) for setting up in 734 districts across the country, out of which 730 OSCs have been operationalized in 36 States/ UTs that have assisted over 6.22 lakh women till September, 2022. The OSCs has provisions for providing temporary shelter upto 5 days to the distressed women. The State/ UT-wise number of women assisted by these centres since inception of the scheme are at Annexure.

The guidelines of Misson Shakti provide the eligibility for engagement of manpower under the OSC component. The guideline does not debar any eligible victim or survivor of violence, rape and acid attack from engagement in these centres for psycho-social support and counselling.

*****

Annexure

State/UT-wise number of women assisted by One Stop Centres (OSCs) since inception to September, 2022

Sl. No. State/ UTs No. of women assisted since inception to September, 2022 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1727 2 Andhra Pradesh 35984 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1521 4 Assam 10949 5 Bihar 23981 6 Chandigarh 5781 7 Chattishgarh 33485 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 972 9 Delhi 8159 10 Goa 5403 11 Gujarat 22265 12 Haryana 24038 13 Himachal Pradesh 927 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6953 15 Jharkhand 2143 16 Karnataka 13257 17 Kerala 11997 18 Ladakh-UT 27 19 Lakshdweep 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 60002 21 Maharashtra 15627 22 Manipur 943 23 Meghalaya 2301 24 Mizoram 712 25 Nagaland 956 26 Odisha 18241 27 Puducherry 369 28 Punjab 11306 29 Rajasthan 33826 30 Sikkim 818 31 Tamil Nadu 32347 32 Telangana 43979 33 Tripura 154 34 Uttar Pradesh 185517 35 Uttrakhand 6117 36 West Bengal 0 Total 622784

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.