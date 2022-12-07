National

758 One Stop Centres (OSCs ) approved for setting up in 734 districts across the country, says Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Ministry of Women and Child Development has approved 758 One Stop Centres (OSCs) for setting up in 734 districts across the country, out of which 730 OSCs have been operationalized in 36 States/ UTs that have assisted over 6.22 lakh women till September, 2022. The OSCs has provisions for providing temporary shelter upto 5 days to the distressed women. The State/ UT-wise number of women assisted by these centres since inception of the scheme are at Annexure.

The guidelines of Misson Shakti provide the eligibility for engagement of manpower under the OSC component. The guideline does not debar any eligible victim or survivor of violence, rape and acid attack from engagement in these centres for psycho-social support and counselling.

*****

Annexure

State/UT-wise number of women assisted by One Stop Centres (OSCs) since inception to September, 2022

Sl. No. State/ UTs No. of women assisted since inception to September, 2022
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1727
2 Andhra Pradesh 35984
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1521
4 Assam 10949
5 Bihar 23981
6 Chandigarh 5781
7 Chattishgarh 33485
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 972
9 Delhi 8159
10 Goa 5403
11 Gujarat 22265
12 Haryana 24038
13 Himachal Pradesh 927
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6953
15 Jharkhand 2143
16 Karnataka 13257
17 Kerala 11997
18 Ladakh-UT 27
19 Lakshdweep 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 60002
21 Maharashtra 15627
22 Manipur 943
23 Meghalaya 2301
24 Mizoram 712
25 Nagaland 956
26 Odisha 18241
27 Puducherry 369
28 Punjab 11306
29 Rajasthan 33826
30 Sikkim 818
31 Tamil Nadu 32347
32 Telangana 43979
33 Tripura 154
34 Uttar Pradesh 185517
35 Uttrakhand 6117
36 West Bengal 0
  Total 622784

 

This information was given by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

 

