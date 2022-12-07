758 One Stop Centres (OSCs ) approved for setting up in 734 districts across the country, says Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani

New Delhi : Ministry of Women and Child Development has approved 758 One Stop Centres (OSCs) for setting up in 734 districts across the country, out of which 730 OSCs have been operationalized in 36 States/ UTs that have assisted over 6.22 lakh women till September, 2022. The OSCs has provisions for providing temporary shelter upto 5 days to the distressed women. The State/ UT-wise number of women assisted by these centres since inception of the scheme are at Annexure.
The guidelines of Misson Shakti provide the eligibility for engagement of manpower under the OSC component. The guideline does not debar any eligible victim or survivor of violence, rape and acid attack from engagement in these centres for psycho-social support and counselling.
Annexure
State/UT-wise number of women assisted by One Stop Centres (OSCs) since inception to September, 2022
|Sl. No.
|State/ UTs
|No. of women assisted since inception to September, 2022
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1727
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|35984
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1521
|4
|Assam
|10949
|5
|Bihar
|23981
|6
|Chandigarh
|5781
|7
|Chattishgarh
|33485
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|972
|9
|Delhi
|8159
|10
|Goa
|5403
|11
|Gujarat
|22265
|12
|Haryana
|24038
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|927
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6953
|15
|Jharkhand
|2143
|16
|Karnataka
|13257
|17
|Kerala
|11997
|18
|Ladakh-UT
|27
|19
|Lakshdweep
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|60002
|21
|Maharashtra
|15627
|22
|Manipur
|943
|23
|Meghalaya
|2301
|24
|Mizoram
|712
|25
|Nagaland
|956
|26
|Odisha
|18241
|27
|Puducherry
|369
|28
|Punjab
|11306
|29
|Rajasthan
|33826
|30
|Sikkim
|818
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|32347
|32
|Telangana
|43979
|33
|Tripura
|154
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|185517
|35
|Uttrakhand
|6117
|36
|West Bengal
|0
|Total
|622784
This information was given by the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.