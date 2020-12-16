Idemitsu Lube to Partner with Kawasaki India for “Kawasaki Genuine Oil

New Delhi: Headquartered in Japan, Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and supplier of high-performance lubricants in India has announced its partnership with Indian Kawasaki Motors to manufacture it’s indigenously researched and tested Kawasaki Genuine Oil for all Kawasaki motorcycles in India.

Mr. Naoki Matsumoto Managing Director from India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd, says It is a great opportunity for two renowned Japanese brands to join hands and showcase the expertise. We focus on best customers experience with reassurance and world class superbike technology and engineering.

On the occasion of this partnership, Sanjeev Pradhan, Vice President- Sales, Idemitsu Lube India said “We are happy to join hands with Kawasaki India to introduce High Quality Kawasaki Genuine Oil for the first time in India. Idemitsu have already started manufacturing of KGO (Kawasaki Genuine Oil) at our state of the art manufacturing facility in Patalganga, Maharashtra and plan to create WIN-WIN for all stakeholders i.e. Ensure Effective Promotion of High Quality Product and Serviceability to Kawasaki Dealers and End Customers better Riding experience.

Idemitsu, Japan’s predominant lubricant manufacturer, in coalition with Kawasaki has developed KGO jointly with Kawasaki to meet exact requirement of Kawasaki Motorcycle.

Kawasaki Full Synthetic 10W-40MA has been developed using high quality base oil and additives to support excellent engine performance and ensure “Superior Riding Experience to Each Kawasaki Machine Owner” due to its key advantages such as Smooth Gear Shift, Full Throttle, and Enhanced Engine Protection even in severe driving conditions.

With Launch of KGO, Idemitsu will collaborate with the authorised Dealers of India Kawasaki Motors in India to lend the best assistance for product promotion, smooth deliveries and enhanced service experience.

