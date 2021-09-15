ICG rescues seven fishermen off coast of Diu in inclement weather

New Delhi : Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off Vanak Bara, Diu on the night of September 13, 2021. On receiving the distress call from Diu Administration, the ICG immediately responded and deployed indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk-III from Porbandar to conduct the rescue operation in pitch dark and inclement weather condition at Diu which is about 175 kilometres from Porbandar in Gujarat.

Braving gusty winds and rains, the ICG helicopter expeditiously reached the area. The dark hours combined with rough seas at the location compounded the difficulty, however, all seven crew were airlifted by the helicopter and brought to safe ground in two runs. The boat had lost its power due to machinery breakdown and was grounded off Vanak Bara in rough seas leading to the distress. All the rescued crew were handed over to local administration and reported safe & healthy.

Parallelly, 300 kilometres apart, on September 13, 2021 Commissioner Jamnagar Municipal Corporation requested ICG for rescue boats alongwith manpower for assistance in rescue, relief and rehabilitation work in Jamnagar city due to prediction of heavy downpour along with anticipated flood like situation. Instantly, the ICG dispatched 6 gemini inflatable boats and disaster relief team (DRT) comprising 35 personnel including medical team from Vadinar to Jamnagar for augmenting relief and rescue operations. The ICG DRT is being deployed for necessary assistance as per requirements projected by local administration.