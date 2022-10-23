ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India (160/6) beat Pakistan (159/8) by 4 wickets, Virat Kohli 82 

New Delhi: Men In Blue begin their campaign with a 4-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan; run machine Virat Kohli top scores with an unbeaten 82.

Earlier put into bat Pakistan set a target of 160 runs after the loss of 8 wickets. India won the toss and opted to field. For India, both Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya took 3 wickets each.

In the opening match of the Super 12 stage, New Zealand defeated Australia by 89 runs yesterday. Put into bat, New Zealand scored 200 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in the 20 overs. After chasing a target of 201 runs , Australia were all out in 17.1 overs.

In the second match, England defeated Afghanistan by five wickets. Chasing a target of 113 runs, England achieved the target of 113 runs in 18.1 overs.