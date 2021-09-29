IBBI to celebrate its 5th Annual Day on 1st Oct. 2021

New Delhi : The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) will celebrate its 5th Annual Day on 1st October, 2021. Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest and will deliver the Annual Day Lecture on “From No Exit to Easy Exit ‐ A Case Study of IBC”. Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, will join as Guests of Honour.

To mark the occasion, an annual publication, “Quinquennial of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016”, My Stamp on IBC, 2016, and an e-Book capturing 5 years of an eventful Journey of IBC, will be released. During the occasion gold prize winner of the 2nd National Online Quiz on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 will also be facilitated with the honours.

The programme will be held in the Stein Auditorium’, Habitat World, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003. It will be web cast live and accessible online to all the stakeholders. The link to join the programme virtually is https://ibbi.gov.in/annualday2021.