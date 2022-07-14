IBBI organises training programme for Indian Corporate Law Service Trainee Officers

New Delhi :Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) organised a three-day training programme for Indian Corporate Law Service (ICLS) trainee officers, of the 2020 batch, from 11th to 13th July, 2022. Mr. Sudhaker Shukla, Whole-Time Member (WTM), IBBI, in the presence of Mr. Jayanti Prasad, WTM, IBBI inaugurated the training session.

The sessions covered overview of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), broad overview of professionalisation of insolvency services and role of regulator. It also covered the concepts, duly supplemented by way of practical case studies related to various processes under the Code, namely, Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, Liquidation Process, voluntary liquidation, fast track resolution process, individual insolvency, and individual bankruptcy. The working of grievance redressal and disciplinary mechanism of Board was explained to trainees.

Further, the participants were introduced to various components of IBC ecosystem, namely, Adjudicating Authority, Insolvency Professional, Insolvency professional Agencies, Information Utility, Financial Creditors, Operational Creditors, Registered Valuers and Financial Service Providers. The drafting and vetting of regulations, emerging jurisprudence, impact on stressed asset market and socio-economic outcomes of Code was also covered in the same. The frontier areas of insolvency regime like group insolvency, cross border insolvency and individual insolvency were also covered in the sessions. The programme ended with the valedictory session addressed by Mr. Sudhaker Shukla, WTM, IBBI and Mr. Jayanti Prasad, WTM, IBBI, on 13th July, 2022.

The eminent faculty included Mr. Ritesh Kavdia, Executive Director, IBBI; Mr. Sandip Garg, Executive Director, IBBI; Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chief General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Manish Kumar M. Chaudhari, Chief General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Shiv Anant, Chief General Manager, IBBI; Mr. C. Ramachandra Rao, General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Rajesh Kumar, General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Rajesh Tiwari, General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Deepak Rao, General Manager, IBBI; Dr. Kokila Jayaram, Deputy General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Keshav Kumar Giridhari, Deputy General Manager, IBBI; Mr. Nitish Saini, Assistant General Manager, IBBI and Mr. Mayank Mehta, Assistant General Manager, IBBI.