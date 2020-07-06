Hyundai Records Landmark 1.5 Million Visitors on ‘Click To Buy’

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd., country’s first Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, announced an overwhelming response for India’s First and Only Comprehensive Online Car Buying Platform Click To Buy that has recorded over 1.5 Million visitors and over 20 000 Enquiries since its launch in March 2020.

Commenting on the record breaking success of ‘Click To Buy’, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is redefining the online automotive retail space with its revolutionary digital sales initiative Click To Buy. The platform has seen outstanding traction, recording over 20 000 Registrations and over 1 900 Bookings is a testament of customer trust in brand Hyundai. With digital buying becoming a ‘New Normal’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai will continue to provide smart mobility solutions such as Click To Buy ensuring a seamless online car purchase experience for our customers.”

The customer response on Click To Buy, highlights strong acceptance and showcases comfort of purchasing cars online. The Click To Buy platform has revolutionized the online retail experience and provided unparalleled Future Retail Experience to Indian customers.

With Click To Buy, Hyundai is offering a complete end-to-end online car buying solution that enables customers to purchase cars from the convenience & safety of their homes. Hyundai has also partnered with leading Banks HDFC and ICICI, in India to facilitate application of loans online without the need to visit a Bank/ Branch for approval, all on the Click To Buy platform that integrates over 600 dealerships.

