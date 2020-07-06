Odisha: Sambalpur University shut down till July 13 in view of rise in COVID19 cases in Sambalpur, Burla area

Sambalpur: Authorities of Sambalpur University declare closure of the varsity till July 13 in view of rise in COVID19 cases in Burla area. The university office & PG departments will be closed from tomorrow till July 13, informs vice-chancellor.

“Any further development in this regard will be posted in the University website. However, all the employees of the University are required to keep their mobile phones switched on and should be available on urgent notice/call. The employees who are not coming to office will work from home,” the order said.

Related

comments