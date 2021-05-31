Hyundai Motor Sets the Stage for a Glorious Welcome of ‘Hyundai ALCAZAR’ at ‘The Rann of Kutch’

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today set the stage for a Grand Welcome of ‘Hyundai ALCAZAR’ – the newest member in Hyundai’s SUV family. Chronicling the landmark introduction of its 6 and 7 seater SUV, Hyundai Motor India set out on a unique expedition that pushed boundaries to new limits.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With new and innovative thinking, HMI has led the introduction of India’s favorite SUVs, making Hyundai the highest selling SUV brand in India in 2020. Hyundai SUVs have taken the market by storm with CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric redefining the aspirations of customers. To elevate the Hyundai SUV Life further, we are geared up to soon introduce our premium 6- and 7-Seater SUV, ‘The Hyundai ALCAZAR’. We have welcomed the newest member of the Hyundai SUV family by adopting a personalized approach reflecting our actions and limitless thoughts and push boundaries, leading to the creation of a stunning and memorable expedition at the Rann of Kutch.”

Creating a larger-than-life branding experience in one of the largest salt Deserts of the world, Hyundai SUVs – CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric formed the ‘ALCAZAR’ name on the salt flats, stretching over 1 km in length.

Experts from across the country came together for this unique expedition in the Rann of Kutch, to take on the grand task of inscribing ALCAZAR on the salt flats. To carry out the activity, vehicles with exceptional engine performance, accurate handling, superb drivability and refined efficiency were needed to cope on rough surfaces. Hyundai’s SUVs CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric all proved worthy of the challenge, where metal meets the dirt.

Hyundai’s strong SUV line-up that has a legacy stretching over many years has led to the creation of memories that will last forever. With such memorable expeditions and many more to come, ‘Hyundai ALCAZAR’ is all set to dominate Indian roads, offering lavish comfort and an unparalleled premium feel.