Hyderabad mathematician Neelakantha Bhanu – (The World’s Fastest Human Calculator) wins Outstanding Young Person of the year award

Hyderabad : A native of Hyderabad, Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash Jonnalagadda has been honoured with JCI India’ Outstanding Young Person of the year 2022 under the Personal Improvement and/or accomplishment category. The award was presented by JCI India National President Shri. Anshu Saraf. The award ceremony took place in JCI’s National Convention at The Leela Ambience Convention Center, New Delhi.

After achieving this milestone, Neelakantha Bhanu said, “It gives me great pleasure to accept this award. I hope that my journey inspires many young minds to do extraordinary work in their respective fields. I would like to extend my gratitude to JCI Vishaka Valley for nominating me for this category.”

Mr. K V Rao, Mentor of JCI Vishaka Valley said, “I would like to congratulate Mr. Neelakantha Bhanu for winning Outstanding Young Person 2022. It is a moment of pride for all of us that Bhanu has been recognised at the national level. With the startup Bhanzu that he has built, I am sure Bhanu will achieve his vision of helping students in India and around the world with math learning and cognitive ability enhancement. I wish him much more success and to continue inspiring the youth of our country with his extraordinary achievements.”

Neelakantha Bhanu, also known as the “the Usain Bolt of Mathematics,” became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the Mind Sports Olympiad in the United Kingdom in 2020. He became the World’s Fastest Human Calculator at the age of 17 and broke the records of Shakuntala Devi. Bhanu started Bhanzu, a math learning learning platform which currently caters to 30,000 students from India and other countries. It is helping students overcome their fear of maths and learn with fun story narrative teaching methods.

Junior Chamber International (JCI) India is a voluntary organization working in India since 1949. It is working to develop the leadership skills of young men and women in this country. JCI India is the Second largest Member Nation of Junior Chamber International. Currently, it is active in more than 26 states and union territories across India.