Hyderabad gears up for Mega ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ Tomorrow



Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ministry of Ayush, is organising a mega ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ at the NCC Parade Ground here tomorrow; i.e., 27th May, 2023. The event is an attempt to commemorate 25 days to the International Day of Yoga which is going to be celebrated at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on 21 June, 2023. This was announced by the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal while addressing a press conference here today.



Speaking on the occasion, the Shri Sarbananda Sonowal also announced the theme of this year’s IDY— ‘YOGA FOR VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBKAM’. Shri Sonowal also highlighted how elaborate plans are being prepared and drawn to celebrate the International Day of Yoga this year. He informed that an Ocean Ring of Yoga will be created on June 21st when with the help of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Yoga as major Yoga demonstrations at many ports, on many ships will take place as many countries are also likely to join this programme. The Minister also said that Yoga demonstrations will also take place from Arctic to Antarctica— countries falling on or near the Prime Meridian line will join the Yoga demonstration. Yoga will also happen on North and South Pole regions. Himadri— the Indian Research Base in Svalbard, Arctic and Bharati— the third Indian Research Base in Antarctica are likely to join the festival along with millions other across the globe. He further said that the flight Decks of INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya will also showcase Yoga demonstration in synergy.”



The Ayush minister further said, “Yoga binds all and it helps dissolve all sorts of barriers. This inherent quality of Yoga and the untiring efforts of our charismatic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji have resulted in ever increasing impact of Yoga and its acceptance by the world community. Today, the whole world is accepting Yoga as an unfailing vehicle of holistic health and well-being. Early morning tomorrow, thousands will join this movement of healthy mind and body here where they will perform Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and send out a message for the well-being of humanity. People of Hyderabad will display a clear reflection of this year’s motto – Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – as they will show how all of us can join hands to achieve a sense of universal brotherhood and camaraderie, irrespective of their unique individualities. The tremendous response from the people of Hyderabad has set the stage for a grand celebration of International Day of Yoga to be celebrated at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on June 21, 2023.”



Speaking at the press conference, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy said, “Yoga is the elixir of good mind and body. As we join along with thousands of other Yoga enthusiasts, we enter into an age where thousands will lead a better quality of life and in turn fulfil one of the major visions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji to build a new, robust and positive India. Hyderabad is fortunate to become part of this unique campaign wherein Yoga Mahotsavs are held across the country. Not only this Mahotsav is aimed at rekindling interest among common people towards Yoga, but this festival will also allow Hyderabad to become the lynchpin of Yoga driven tourism in the region.”



“Yog Bharatmala on International Day of Yoga will witness participation from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation. Provisions have been made to train people in Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) in more than 2 lakh villages in India,” said Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Union Minster of State for Women & Child Development and Ayush at the press conference.



The Yoga Mahotsav will be attended by Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & DoNER, G Kishan Reddy; Union Minister of State (MOS) for Women & Child Development and Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; along with Secretary of Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha among others. The Yoga Mahotsav will be conducted by Dr Ishwara Basavaraddi, Director of MDNIY.