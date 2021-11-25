Hyderabad FC B set to feature in 124th IFA Shield

22-man HFC Reserve Side gears up for debut in prestigious tournament

Kolkata: Hyderabad FC have announced a 22-member reserve side for the 124th edition of the IFA Shield which kicked off on November 24, in Kolkata. The squad will play as HFC B and will make their debut in the competition, which is one of the oldest in the world.

Coached by Shameel Chembakath, Hyderabad FC B will be one of five outstation teams invited to the competition, and are set to be the only reserve side of an ISL club to participate in the tournament. The competition will also be the second all-India tournament of the current season for the squad who earlier featured in the Durand Cup back in September, also held in West Bengal.

The team is drawn in Group B of the competition, alongside Peerless Sports Club and Aryan Club, and will begin their campaign against the latter, on Saturday, November 27, at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Aman Kumar Sahani, Rewang Dorjee Lepcha, Abhinav Mulagada

Defenders: Amritpal Singh, Paogoumang Singdon, Dipu Halder, Md Safique Ahmed, Md Rafi, Deep Samanta, Jeremy Zohminghlua

Midfielders: Koustav Dutta, Suhit Chhetry, Crespo Vanlalhriatpuia, Abijith P A, Amosa Lalnundanga, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Lalrintluanga, R Swapana Jeevan R T

Forwards: Ishan Dey, Arun Kabrabam, Joseph Sunny, Rohlupuia

Staff: Shameel Chembakath (Head Coach), Joel Prabhakar (Goalkeeper Coach), Vinu Varghese (Physiotherapist), Nithin Mohan (Team Manager)

Fixtures, Group B

Match 1: 27/11/2021 – Hyderabad FC B vs Aryan Club – Kalyani Stadium

Match 2: 30/11/2021 – Hyderabad FC B vs Peerless Sports Club – Naihati Stadium

All games will kick off at 2:00 PM IST