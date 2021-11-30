Hybrid seed mini kits distribution of Mustard through National Seeds Corporation : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Government has approved a pilot project for Hybrid seed mini kits distribution of Mustard through National Seeds Corporation (NSC)during Rabi-2021-22 under National Food Security Mission-Oilseeds (NFSM-OS). Hybrid Mustard seed mini kits have been distributed to major Mustard growing States, such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. The state of Andhra Pradesh has not been included for this pilot project since the climatic conditions in the state are not suitable for this crop.

The details of distribution of Hybrid seed mini kits of mustard is given below:

Sl No. State Allocation Supply Minikit (in Number) Qty (in qtls) Minikit (in Number) Qty (in qtls) 1 Gujarat 20000 300 20000 300 2 Haryana 15000 225 15000 225 3 Madhya Pradesh 30000 350 30000 350 4 Rajasthan 20000 260 20000 260 5 Uttar Pradesh 35000 480 35000 480 Total 120000 1615 120000 1615

This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.