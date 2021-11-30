Hybrid seed mini kits distribution of Mustard through National Seeds Corporation : Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi : The Government has approved a pilot project for Hybrid seed mini kits distribution of Mustard through National Seeds Corporation (NSC)during Rabi-2021-22 under National Food Security Mission-Oilseeds (NFSM-OS). Hybrid Mustard seed mini kits have been distributed to major Mustard growing States, such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. The state of Andhra Pradesh has not been included for this pilot project since the climatic conditions in the state are not suitable for this crop.
The details of distribution of Hybrid seed mini kits of mustard is given below:
|Sl
No.
|State
|Allocation
|Supply
|Minikit
(in Number)
|Qty
(in qtls)
|Minikit
(in Number)
|Qty
(in qtls)
|1
|Gujarat
|20000
|300
|20000
|300
|2
|Haryana
|15000
|225
|15000
|225
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|30000
|350
|30000
|350
|4
|Rajasthan
|20000
|260
|20000
|260
|5
|Uttar Pradesh
|35000
|480
|35000
|480
|Total
|120000
|1615
|120000
|1615
This information was given in a written reply by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar in Lok Sabha today.