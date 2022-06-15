HP CM Jai Ram Thakur reviews preparedness for two day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi :Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today had a detailed review of the arrangements for two day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled from 16th June, 2022 in Dharamshala. The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol.

Jai Ram also reviewed preparedness regarding road show. He said that various cultural folk groups will be present at the venue of road show in their traditional attires and with musical instruments.

Earlier, Chief Minister also visited the venue of All-India Chief Secretaries’ conclave.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.