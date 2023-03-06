Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates its 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre in Rourkela, Odisha

Rourkela: Committed to Skill India Mission, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated Odisha’s 3rd Skill Enhancement Centre at Rourkela in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) of the city. The new centre will empower local youth with job-oriented technical skill training in the city.

The inauguration was held in the august presence of Sh. Subrata Kumar Pattnaik (President, Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Rourkela, Odisha), Sh. Bibhabanjan Samantasinghray (Regional Transport Officer, Rourkela, Odisha), Sh. Dhananjaya Khura (Principal, Industrial Training Institute, Rourkela, Odisha), Sh. Rajendra Bhimrao Shinde (General Manager, Regional Business East Customer Service, HMSI) and other dignitaries from Government ITI, Rourkela and HMSI.

On this occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, HMSI proactively supports Skill India Mission to empower Indian youth. Constant changes in rapidly evolving automobile industry have raised the demand of skilled technical manpower. Keeping this as a priority, HMSI has inaugurated its third Skill Enhancement Centre of Odisha. The new developed centre in Rourkela is a testimony to our commitment to upskill local youth and enhance their employability.”

HMSI’s Skill Enhancement Centre at Jail Road, Near Reserve Police line in Rourkela has a fully functional workshop with two-wheelers and service infrastructure and latest tools & technology to give practical training to students on technical aspects of two-wheelers maintenance & repair and empowers them with recruitment opportunities at two-wheeler dealerships across India.

HMSI’s CSR commitment towards Skill India Mission

Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, HMSI has taken several initiatives in the direction of Skill Development. In order to bridge the gap between requirement and availability of trained manpower in the automotive sector, HMSI has set up 52 skill enhancement centres across 20 states in India. These include Odisha (Rourkela, Balasore and Cuttack), Himachal Pradesh (Dharamshala), Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysuru & Mangalore), Haryana (Uchana, Panipat, Rohtak & Gurugram), Delhi (Malviya Nagar, Jaffarpur & Nandnagri), Punjab (Ropar, Bathinda and Patiala), Rajasthan (Kota & Jodhpur), Uttar Pradesh (Kanpur, Meerut & Prayagraj), Madhya Pradesh (Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur, Bhopal & Ratlam), Bihar (Patna), Telangana (Hyderabad & Sircilla), Kerala (Palakkad & Kozhikode), Uttarakhand (Dehradun), West Bengal (Kolkata & Asansol), Gujarat (Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Sarkhej, Ankleshwar & Vadodara), Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Madurai and Sivagangai), Chhattisgarh (Bhilai), Maharashtra (Amravati, Pune, Nasik, Dhule & Palgadh), Andhra Pradesh (Vizag & Tirupati) and Assam (Guwahati).