Assam records 511 percent growth in domestic and 763 percent growth in foreign tourists

Mumbai : In a bid to promote Assam as the most film tourism-friendly state that familiarities single-window clearances for shooting movies, Assam tourism today conducted a roadshow at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. ATDC Chairman, Vice Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam – Tourism Department, Secretary to the Govt of Assam – Tourism Department, and other key officials from Assam Tourism were present at the event. An MoU was signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation for cross promotion of tourism in both the states. In his welcome speech, Shri Rituparna Baruah, Chairman, ATDC, invited tourists to visit Assam and promised it to be an experience of a lifetime.

Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development Employment & Entrepreneurship and Tourism; Government of Assam said, “We are putting a lot of effort into promoting film tourism in the state and making it the most film tourism-friendly state by facilitating shooting permissions with single-window clearances for film projects and providing necessary support to attract filmmakers. Assam, which is well connected to any part of the country, with excellent road infrastructure and peaceful conditions, is known for spiritual, wildlife, river and adventure tourism.”

Kumar Padmapani Bora, IRS, Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation said, ““Assam’s tourism sector has recorded 511 % and 763 % growth in domestic and foreign tourists’ inflow respectively in 2022 compared to 2021 as per January 2023 data. In State’s New Tourism Policy, special focus has been given on EoDB and facilitating single window clearance for Film Tourism. We are going to implement the policy aggressively and promote Assam as the ultimate Film Tourism destination in consultation with the film fraternity and tourism stakeholders. With New Tourism Policy 2022, prepared in consultation of World Bank and with State’s constant endeavour towards promoting private investments in tourism sector, government has signed mega hospitality projects by renowned groups like Tata, Hyatt in places like Kaziranga, Manas etc. State has recently granted Industry status to Tourism sector which would certainly be a major boost for private investments into the State.”

Renowned Indian Actor Adil Hussain said, “I am so very pleased that Government of Assam, specially the Department of Tourism is taking the much awaited and much needed initiative for Putting Assam in the map of Film Shooting Tourism.

I appreciate the Tremendous endeavour taken by Honourable Minister of Tourism Assam Mr Jayanta Malla Barua and Secretary, Tourism and MD, ATDC Kumar Padmapani Bora for this initiative. I sincerely hope that Hindi Film Industry and All the OTT Platforms would be keen to explore the Untouched Natural Beauty and the rich Culture of Assam in their upcoming Productions.

I wish in my life time Assam becomes the go to Destination for Film Tourism and introduces Assam to the Larger Audiences of world… Also Sincerely Expect that the Government of Assam will do the Utmost Best to keep their end of the bargain and prove that Assam is truly Awsome.”

The roadshow kickstarted with a video presentation which would provide a formidable overview of tourism in the state of Assam. It showcased some of the most iconic destinations in Assam and how they can be enjoyed by visitors from all over India. The video also provided an overview of the various activities that are available to tourists and how they can be enjoyed during their stay in Assam.

It provided an overview of Assam’s tourism opportunities by highlighting the state’s unique biodiversity and vibrant culture alongside its pristine waters, forests, mountains and rivers that provide the state with limitless possibilities in the field of film shooting and tourism.

A panel discussion was held on “Assam as a promising film tourism destination” at the event, which had panellists including Ms. Shobha Sant, Head Content Alliances, Jio Studios; Mr. Vaibhav Modi, Group Head Ad Sales – VAOO, Mumbai; Mr. Jinesh Shah – Head, Originals, Roy Kapur Films; Mr. Mahesh Manjrekar, Indian actor, film director, screenwriter and producer; Mr. Sumeet Kapahi, Director, Abundantia Entertainment; Mr. Abhimanyu Ray, Casting Director; Papon, Mr. Padmakumar Narashimhamurthy, Film Director, Writer; Mr Partha S Mahanta, – DIG (Admin); Mr. Sanjive Narain – Producer and Mr. Karan Oberoi. The panel discussion was moderated by Indian actor Mr. Adil Hussain and Mr. Kaushik Deka – Executive Editor, India Today.

Chunky Panday, Patralekha and other film personalities were also present at the event.

The event also provided an opportunity to discuss issues related to sustainable development and conservation of natural resources in Assam along with discussions on how to build on the state’s tourism potential, as well as promote the region as an attractive destination for international tourists.

Assam has launched a state-of-the-art website of Assam Tourism as single point contact for inbound tourists having facilities of online bookings of hotels, safaries etc. State has also granted industry status to Tourism sector and Assam is one of the few states in India to grant such status. Assam is committed for a tourist and investment friendly tourism destination with sustainable and responsible tourism as its prime objectives.