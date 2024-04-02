Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India closes FY 2023-24 with over 48 lakh unit sales

Gurugram, April 2, 2024: Ending the financial year on a positive note, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its sales number for the month of March 2024.

The company’s total sales for March’24 stood at 3,86,455 units. This includes domestic sales of 3,58,151 units and 28,304 unit exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 81% YoY growth while the exports grew 95% over the same period of last year.

Noteworthy, the company sold 48,93,522 units during the FY’24, recording a 12% YoY growth.

HMSI’s Key Highlights of FY’24:

New Offerings & Special Editions in Red Wing Business

New Offerings: HMSI launched the all-new bold & advanced SP160 and stylish Dio 125.

Special Editions: HMSI introduced an exciting range of special editions including the Activa Limited Edition , SP125 Sports Edition and Repsol Editions of Hornet 2.0 and Dio 125 .

OBD-2 Compliant Products: To further delight its customers, HMSI launched the OBD-2 compliant models of 2023 Dio , Unicorn , Shine 125, Honda Livo, CD110 Dream, SP125, Hornet 2.0 and CB200X.

Honda’s Premium Motorcycle Business ‘BigWing’

New Offerings: Augmenting its position in the premium mid-size 350cc motorcycle segment, HMSI launched the all-new retro classic CB350 . The company also launched the all-new internationally acclaimed adventure tourers XL750 Transalp and NX500 along with its flagship motorcycle – the Gold Wing Tour.

Special Editions: HMSI launched new avatars of H’ness CB350 & CB350RS in Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively.

OBD -2 Compliant Products: HMSI further expanded its BigWing product line-up and launched the OBD2-compliant CB300F and CB300R.

Network Expansion: HMSI further elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of 22 new BigWing outlets in FY24 in cities like Bengaluru , Surat , Visakhapatnam , Jamshedpur & Guntur among many others for the sales and service of its premium motorcycle range.

Business & Brand Milestones

Management Change: HMSI announced the appointment of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani as the new President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Smart Workshop App: HMSI introduced the ‘Smart Workshop’ Mobile App, an industry-first trailblazing innovation designed to enhance the customer experience by providing real-time insights of their vehicle’s service progress.

Business Milestones: HMSI announced a significant milestone of achieving 6 crore domestic sales in India. This remarkable feat underscores HMSI’s enduring presence and unwavering commitment to the Indian market. India’s No. 1 selling scooter brand ‘Activa’ recorded another historical milestone by achieving 3 crore customers’ mark in 22 years. Additionally, Honda’s Brand ‘Shine’ in the 125cc motorcycle segment crossed over 30 lakh customers in Western India. The company also announced its remarkable feat of crossing 15 million customer mark in Western India and 30 lakh customer mark in the state of Kerala .

Extended Warranty: HMSI created a new benchmark in the Indian two-wheeler industry with the announcement of its ‘Extended Warranty Plus (EW Plus)’ program which offers 3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty on all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250cc segment. The company also introduced the revolutionary ‘Extended Warranty’ & ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its BigWing customers.

HMSI Zonal Office: Strengthening its penetration in the state of Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh , HMSI inaugurated its new Zonal office in Nagpur & Lucknow , respectively.

Road Safety

To make Indian roads safer for all, HMSI organized road safety awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and government organizations for both kids & adults. The initiative was spread to more than 100 cities including Faridabad, Ghaziabad , Nashik , Bengaluru, etc . With this, HMSI has now educated over 5.70 million Indians on the importance of road safety.

HMSI also organized two Road Safety Conventions with school principals and teachers at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra in Naurangpur as a part of their ongoing project – Mindset Development for our Future Generation . The company also organised the Road Safety Convention at its production facility in Narsapura, Bengaluru.

HMSI hosted the second edition of the Honda Manesar Half Marathon – Run for Road Safety . Flagged off from HMSI’s Global Resource Factory in Gurugram, this event was organized to amplify awareness about road safety, aligning with the company’s global vision to realize zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050 .

Corporate Social Responsibility

Recognitions: Honda India Foundation (HIF) was awarded with the prestigious ‘BHAMASHAH AWARD’ by the Government of Rajasthan for remarkable contribution in education sector.

Project Pragati: Honda India Foundation (HIF) commenced its flagship program Project Pragati (One Step towards Growth) in Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Udaipur (Rajasthan) and Pune (Maharashtra). HIF also completed first batch of General Duty Assistant (GDA) training under this flagship program in Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Raipur (Chhattisgarh) along with multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh .

Project Buniyaad: Taking a giant stride in its commitment to community support by empowering the youth of the society, HIF along with the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission and Visan Foundation launched “Project Buniyaad – Aathmanirbharta Ka Aadhar” that aims at providing employment to the unemployed youth from the marginal sections of the society.

Health Mela: As a part of Health Care initiatives of Honda India Foundation, a “Health Mela” was recently organised in collaboration with Impact Guru Foundation, Rotary International, District Administration and Deepalaya NGO. It was a significant leap in HIF’s dedication to societal assistance by empowering the populace. This social impact endeavour was organised in the Mokalwas Village of Manesar, Haryana .

World Environment Day: HMSI conducted a week-long National Environment Campaign to celebrate the World Environment Day .

Motorsports

Honda India Talent Cup: Displaying exceptional racing prowess, Kavin Quintal clinched the first position in the final race and won the 2023 IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R with 175 points in the season. Johann Emmanuel and Mohsin P secured second and third position, respectively.

Asia Road Racing Championship: Making a significant mark on international soil, IDEMITSU Honda Racing India’s Kavin Quintal clinched Top 10 finish in the 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship finale. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned a total of 33 points in the 2023 season.

MotoGP: Honda Racing Corporation announced the signing of Luca Marini for the 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons. In Round 2 of the MotoGP 2024 season, Joan Mir of Repsol Honda Team secured the 12th position, with his teammate Luca Marini maintaining the 17th spot. This performance underscores the team’s commitment to competitive racing as they navigate the challenges of the season ahead.