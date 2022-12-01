Honda Cars India registers 7,051 units of domestic sales in November’22

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,051 units in November’22 with 29% growth over the corresponding month last year. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 726 units in Nov’22.

Commenting on the Nov’22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Riding on the back of relatively better economic prospects, the demand for cars has continued well post the festive season and this momentum is also visible in our sales numbers. Our iconic Honda City and the popular Honda Amaze, have been the choice of our customers across the country. We are positive that the trend will continue and we will be able to cater to the growing demand as India goes back to the pre pandemic mode.”

The company had registered 5,457 units in domestic sales and exported 1,447 units in Nov’21.