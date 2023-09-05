Honda Cars India launches Honda ELEVATE in India

Delhi : Honda Cars India Limited, a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced the launch of its latest global SUV, the Honda Elevate. The vehicle will be available at an introductory starting price of INR 10,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) to INR 15,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top variant. Deliveries of the Elevate will begin from today across dealerships in the country.

Elevate demonstrates all the essential attributes of dynamism, bold styling, comfort and safety and made its global debut earlier in June this year.

The Honda Elevate, developed under the grand concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset. Developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand, the all-new Elevate caters to the needs and aspirations of younger customers who seek status, comfort, and an active lifestyle. With dimensions of 4312mm length, 1790mm width, 1650mm height, 2650mm wheelbase and a top-class ground clearance the Elevate merges style and practicality seamlessly.

Speaking about the India launch of the much-awaited SUV, Mr. Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Today marks an exciting chapter as we launch the strongly anticipated mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate, in the Indian market. Since its global debut, Elevate has garnered exceptional admiration and acceptance from customers. We are delighted to unveil its pricing for the eagerly waiting Indian audience. The Elevate’s development is a testament to extensive research and invaluable customer feedback. This positions the Elevate as a boldly stylish SUV that prioritizes a comfortable in-cabin experience along with exceptional driving dynamics and safety.”

Mr. Tsumura further added, “With the Honda Elevate, we make a foray into one of the most exciting auto segments in India. The tremendous anticipation surrounding this product underscores the trust our customers have in our offerings. Honda Elevate holds the potential to become key pillar of Honda’s business in India, offering remarkable value to our evolving customers.”

The Elevate is powered by 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine generating 89 kW (121 PS) power and 145 Nm torque, paired with a 6-speed Manual Transmission and a 7-speed Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience and offering fuel efficiency of 15.31 kmpl* and 16.92 kmpl* respectively. Honda Elevate is E20 material compatible (up to 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol).

The Honda Elevate boasts a bold and masculine exterior design, characterized by a striking front fascia, sharp character lines, and a distinctive rear layout that commands a formidable road presence. Inside, the design aligns with the theme of “Progressive and Protective,” embodying an ambitious spirit, comfort, practicality, and a secure cabin. Adhering to Honda’s philosophy of “Man Maximum and Machine minimum”, the Elevate offers an impressively roomy interior, featuring a top-class wheelbase, ample headroom, knee room, legroom, and a class-leading cargo area.

The All New Elevate’s unique front design reflects a majestic stance through its Bold profile combined with slim and sharp headlights showing a masculine and confident expression. Together with the full LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and LED Turn Indicator, LED taillamps and Two-tone finish diamond cut R17 Alloy Wheels the Elevate provides a distinct, modern and sporty characteristic to the model.

It comes with a class-leading cargo space at 458L, an overwhelmingly spacious interior cabin, a 17.78cm (7-inch) high-definition full colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 26.03cm (10.25inch) In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) resolution LCD touch-screen display audio and Wireless Smartphone Charger. In addition, the luxurious brown leatherette upholstery with soft touch pads on Dashboard and Door Trims adds premiumness to the progressive and protective cabin.

All New Elevate also comes equipped with Honda Connect; a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up to date with important notifications for enhanced convenience and Peace of mind. With the launch of Honda Elevate, Honda Connect gets new and exciting features like- Personalized Dynamic Dashboard with shortcut widget on screen, Digitalized Service Pick-up & Drop Facility, Additional reward points on Fuel Pay through HPCL network, Buy and sell pre-owned Car, Integration of Accessories – TPMS# (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) & DVR# (Drive View Recorder). With this update, Honda Connect now offers 37 highly useful Connect features and comes with industry best 5-year free subscription package.

The Honda Connect works with smart watch devices and Alexa remote capability.

The Elevate will be offered in impressive array of colour options in Single-tone and Dual-tone to cater to the diverse preferences and tastes of customers. This range comprising of Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic create a visually striking appearance that demand attention on the road.

In line with Honda’s commitment to safety, the Elevate comes equipped with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. This system is based on Honda’s long-standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for car and road users. The Elevate also comes equipped with ACE™ Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch™ Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Electronic stability & Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether among others to ensure safety for all.

Honda Elevate comes with an exhaustive line up of Accessories. Customers will be able to purchase high value accessories like Ventilated Seat Top Cover with Massager, DVR & TPMS linked to H-Connect at all our dealerships. Additionally, to give customization choice to customers, 2 Exciting Packages have been introduced: Signature Package – To enhance exterior appearance with Spoilers & Chrome Garnishes and Armor Package – To provide protection and enhance rugged look. In total, Elevate will have 36 accessory items on offer.

The Honda Elevate will offer complete peace of mind with 3 years of unlimited kilometers warranty as standard benefit to the customers. The customers can also opt for extended warranty up to 5 years, anytime warranty up to 10 years and Road Side Assistance from the date of the car purchase.