Honda announces name of its upcoming All New SUV as “Honda Elevate”

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced that its upcoming All New SUV will be named as Honda Elevate. Developed as a global model, the All New Elevate is Honda’s brand new mid-size SUV which will have its World Premiere in India next month.

The All New Elevate represents Honda’s pursuit to introduce a perfect urban SUV appealing to the elevated taste for finer things in life. It symbolizes the aspiration to achieve success and wanting to keep elevating to the next level.

Honda Elevate has been developed as a new global model in Honda’s line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs world-wide. The new model incorporates people’s lifestyle requirements and their expectations for Honda’s New SUV. India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate.