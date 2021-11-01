Honda 2Wheelers India registers 432,207 unit sales for the month of October 2021

Mumbai : Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today announced its sales numbers for October 2021. The company’s total sales stood at 432,207 units, including 394,623 domestic sales and 37,584 exports for the month.

On the exports front, Honda 2Wheelers India registered a 15% growth with 37,584 units (from 32,721 units in October 2020).

Commenting on the monthly sales performance, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the much awaited festival season in progress, we are witnessing a gradual rise in engagement registering more enquiries from prospective customers with each passing day. The 2Ds (Dhanteras & Diwali) are just around the corner and we expect this auspicious period to amplify the positivity in terms of conversions.”

Key Highlights of October 2021:

· Honda Motor Co. (Japan) announces its battery sharing service for India: With an aim to expand the utilization of renewable energy and reduce dependency on compressed natural gas (CNG), Honda Motor Company announced its plans to begin a battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis in India, in the 1st half of 2022, using Honda Mobile Power Pack e:(“MPP e:”), Honda’s all-new portable and swappable batteries.

· Business Milestone: Serving its customers for over two-decades now, Honda 2Wheelers India achieved 5 crore cumulative domestic sales milestone in India since start of its sales operations in 2001.

· New TVC campaign for Activa and CD110 Dream Deluxe launched: Honda 2Wheelers India launched two new campaigns this festive season. While ‘Aap aur Activa – India Ke Do Pahiye’ campaign encapsulates the emotions of millions of Indians who are bouncing back on their feet in the new normal, “KMPL” i.e. “Kamaal Per Litre” CD110 Dream Deluxe campaign showcases the motorcycle’s spirit of always ready which comes from its superior mileage, impressive features, and the trust of Honda.

· BigWing Network Expansion: Further elevating the #GoRidin spirit for premium motorcycle customers in India, Honda 2Wheelers inaugurated its Honda BigWing outlets in Aluva, Mangalore (Karnataka) and Worli, Mumbai (Maharashtra) exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment.

· Road Safety: Further expanding its vision to instill positive awareness on road safety and safe riding habits among the riders, Honda 2Wheelers India in association with Bengaluru Traffic Police and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, celebrated the first and fourth anniversaries of their safety driving education centers respectively in Bangalore and Karnal.

· Honda Motorsports

– INMRC: The third round of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 PS165cc class saw Rajiv Sethu grabbing a podium finish for IDEMITSU Honda SK69 Racing team, while Senthil Kumar & Mathana Kumar gained valuable points. On the other hand, it was a double 1-2-3 for Sarthak Chavan, Kavin Quintal & Mohsin P in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and Prakash Kamath, Ikshan Shanbag & Theopaul Leander got themselves two podiums each in round 3 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R.

– MotoGP Round: Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez with his trail blazing performance took back to back wins and emerged victorious in the final Rounds of 15 and 16 of Grand Prix of the Americas and Gran Premio dell’Emilia-Romagna respectively. Teammate Pol Espargaro earned his best MotoGP finish in the 2nd position giving the Repsol Honda team their first 1-2 since the 2017 Aragon GP.

– Morocco Rally: Pablo Quintanilla of the Monster Energy Team earned magnificent triumph on the final day of Round WORLD4, Rallye du Maroc 2021. The victory also marked Quintanilla’s maiden win in Morocco after he won the 2019 Atacama Rally.