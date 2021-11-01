Proud to have done first public show in India in post Covid situation: Mika Singh

Jammu: Ever since the pandemic hit us things seemed to be at halt for a long period. Meanwhile everything is slowly picking pace post lockdowns, Bollywood’s hit machine, singer Mika Singh recently visited Jammu. Aiming to revive the tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, a celebration of various events has been organized by Jammu Tourism. Mika with his daunting voice enthralled more than five thousand people with his superhits at the ‘Bollywood Nights’ event.

The singer said, “I feel so grateful to the Jammu Tourism and Police Department for giving me this wonderful opportunity. I am also thankful to my lovely fans for giving me their precious time even in the chilling weather. For me, it is truly a blessing to make people dance and have a good time at my shows.”

“I also feel really glad and honourd that I’m the only one in India to do the first outdoor public show post Covid. The feeling I get after performing live, making people happy, getting them to dance and enjoy is just incomparable,” added Mika.

Meanwhile, Mika also visited the famous Vaishno Devi temple in Katra recently. The singer posted a video on his Instagram account and wrote, “I had been yearning to visit Vaishno Devi for the last two years and whilst thinking, Mata ka bulawa khud hi aa gaya. I feel so blessed having been given a chance to sing some Mata ki Bhent. I have performed in many jagrans as a guitarist but it was my first ever experience singing at Vaishno Darbar. Thank you Mata Devi for giving me this cherished opportunity to sing in the Darbar.”

Mika is known for giving hits after hits in Bollywood, his latest songs ‘Halo re Halo’ and ‘Durga Maa Elo Re’ have been gaining popularity on social media.