Home Minister Amit Shah visits the Basaguda CRPF camp in Bijapur district

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah visited the Basaguda CRPF camp in Bijapur district, located just a few kilometers away from the April 3 Naxal encounter site in Chhattisgarh. Shri Amit Shah interacted with the jawans involved in the encounter and also had a meal with them.

Saluting the courage and valour of the security personnel in the fight against Naxalism, Shri Shah said that I can say with confidence that this fight will reach its conclusion soon.

Shri Amit Shah said that the sacrifices of your comrades will not go in vain and the whole nation stands like a rock with the families of the martyred soldiers. He said that you all fought with great bravery for many hours in remote interior areas where we could not reach till 4-5 years ago, in which the Naxalites too have suffered huge casualties. Shri Amit Shah also said that due to the problem of Naxalism, there is no development in this area. We have to fight against this evil for the uplift of the millions of people here and provide them employment, education and health facilities.

The Union Home Minister said that the government is making efforts that all lay down arms and today I want to say again that they are welcome to surrender, but if they brandish weapons then there is no other way. Shri Amit Shah said that the Naxal problem in the country has reduced to a large extent today due to the zeal and valour of the security personnel and your spirit to fight in adverse conditions. Many regions have been rid of this problem but this area remains the epic center of the Naxal problem today. He said that you shoulder special responsibility with your deployment in this area. When this battle has reached its final stage, without losing any courage, we have to continue this fight with the same valour with which you have fought for years until victory is achieved. The Union Home Minister said that when there is a fight, there will also be losses, when you lose your brother in arms, there is sorrow, we share as much grief as you. But we cannot stop this fight, you have to carry forward the fight with this spirit.

Shri Amit Shah also said that I have come here today with the message of the Prime Minister of the country. In this fight we have no choice but to win. He said that this is not our personal fight, this is a fight to restore peace, develop and make the country prosper. He told the brave security personnel that you should have faith that the Government of India understands your problems with full compassion and in this battle stands with you like a rock. We are prepared and committed to fulfill all your needs. The Union Home Minister said that immediately after leaving here action will be taken to overcome whatever shortcomings there are.

Shri Amit Shah met the wounded security jawans in the hospitals of Raipur and wished to them speedy recovery.