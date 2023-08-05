Home Minister Amit Shah to hold review meetings on Left Wing Extremism & Disaster Management with Odisha government

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bhubaneswar late last night to attend several programmes and meetings on 5th August 2023. Mr Shah will hold review meetings on Left Wing Extremism and Disaster Management with the Odisha government. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also attend the meetings. The Home Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a few National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) projects in the State.

Later, the Union Home Minister will hold a meeting with the newly appointed State office bearers of BJP and discuss the preparedness of the Party for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due in 2024. He will address the leaders on ways to take the achievements of the Modi government in nine years of governance at the Centre to the people.