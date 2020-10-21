Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to martyred policemen on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah laid a wreath and paid tributes to martyred policemen on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi today. In his address, Shri Shah said I offer tributes with a sense of indebtedness on behalf of the entire nation for the supreme sacrifice of our police personnel for the security, integrity and unity of the country. Union Home Minister also paid homage to the martyred police personnel on behalf of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Union Home Minister said that in 2014, when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, his government decided to build a memorial that would remind the people about the sacrifice of police personnel. On 21 October 2018, the Prime Minister dedicated the memorial to the nation. The construction of the National Police Memorial is a meaningful and serious effort of the Modi Government to change the attitude of the public, especially the future generations towards the police force.

Shri Amit Shah said that he wanted the families of the martyred policemen to know that it is not only the names of martyrs inscribed on the Police Memorial but also the feelings of we 130 crore Indians. This monument is not just made of bricks, stones and cement, this monument always reminds us about the supreme sacrifice of our brave personnel that has given permanence to the nation’s Independence. Union Home Minister said that every drop of martyred policemen’s blood has paved the path for the country’s progress. It has shaped the future of many youngsters and has paved the way for the progress of the country. Shri Amit Shah also said that it is due to the supreme sacrifice of our immortal heroes that we countrymen sleep peacefully. He said 264 CAPF and police personnel were martyred this year and so far 35,398 brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the country.

The Union Home Minister said police personnel have to work relentlessly 24×7 on 365 days even during festivals.

Shri Amit Shah said that when the Corona pandemic began, the world was taken by surprise on how to deal with it. The Prime Minister called for a Lockdown to deal with it and police personnel and CAPF played a key role. Shri Shah said that as the Home Minister of the country, he is proud to say that police forces played a very important role in effectively implementing the lockdown. Whether it was in helping lakhs of migrant labourers, taking the unwell to hospitals, or whether it was donating blood or plasma, police personnel did not shirk their duty, the Union Home Minister said. Our Policemen have led the fight against the Corona pandemic from the front which was appreciated by the entire country including the Prime Minister, Shri Shah said. 343 policemen lost their lives in the fight against tCOVID-19, and their sacrifice will be written in golden letters, the Union Home Minister emphasised.

Shri Amit Shah also said that on behalf of the Modi Government he would like to assure police personnel that they should serve the Nation by ensuring internal security and the government shall always be committed to protect them and their families.

Union Home Minister said that today many new challenges and dimensions are coming up before the police. They are facing many new challenges such as terrorism, fake currency, narcotics control, arms smuggling, human trafficking, cybercrime and crime against women. Central government has started a structured police modernization program to address new challenges. Shri Amit Shah expressed confidence that the police will prepare themselves to face every challenge under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister also said that the Modi govt is working tirelessly to integrate technology with manpower to make the country’s borders impregnable.

IMG-3550

Shri Amit Shah said that the number of police personnel per one lakh people in India is less as compared to that in some other countries, but he wanted to assure the police forces that a number of schemes are being worked on under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Union Home Minister also said that during the recent Parliament session two bills related to Raksha Shakti University and Forensic Science University were passed. Raksha Shakti University will help students make a career in this field. Similarly, efforts will be made to bridge the shortage of scientists through the Forensic Science University.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on 21 October in memory of the ten police personnel who were martyred in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs in Ladakh on this date in 1959.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G. Kishan Reddy, National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Shri A.K. Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Director Shri Arvinda Kumar and Directors General of Central Armed Police Forces and other senior officers were also present on this occasion.

