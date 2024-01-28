Hockey India congratulates Harbinder Singh on winning the prestigious Padma Shri

New Delhi, 28th January 2024: Hockey India on Sunday congratulated veteran hockey star Harbinder Singh for being conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. The legendary centre forward was part of India’s triumph in Tokyo where they won the Gold Medal in the 1964 Olympic Games.

The team had defeated rivals Pakistan in the final to bag the top honours, and Harbinder Singh who was playing his first Olympic Games had scored five goals in the quadrennial event. Over a stellar career, Harbinder played for India between 1961 and 1972, featuring in three Olympic Games and winning a medal in each. Apart from a Gold in 1964, he was part of the Indian team that won Bronze in the 1968 Mexico Olympics and 1972 Munich Olympics. He was part of the golden era of Indian hockey when the team also dominated in Asia winning the Gold in Asian Games in 1966 and a Silver in 1970.

Congratulating Harbinder Singh on this much-deserved recognition, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are very delighted that Harbinder Singh has been recognised with the prestigious Padma Shri award for his exemplary career in hockey. He has been a role model for many of us and he continues to inspire this generation of young hockey stars. I congratulate him on winning this award.”

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his happiness over the legend bagging the national honour. He said, “On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate Harbinder Singh. He will forever be known as one of India’s finest centre forwards who scored at will and won many accolades for the country. He continues to serve the sport even to this day, always willing to be involved in whatever capacity it may be and that is very inspiring.”