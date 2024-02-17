HLC on One Nation One Election continues interaction with political parties and stakeholders

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High Level Committee (HLC) on One Nation One Election, and its members namely Shri N. K. Singh, Dr. Subhash Kashyap and Shri Sanjay Kothari today continued their interactions with political parties and stakeholders. A delegation of Janata Dal (United) comprising Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Member of Parliament & leader of the Parliamentary party and Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, General Secretary, interacted with the HLC members and presented a memorandum in support of holding simultaneous elections.

In their memorandum they inter alia stated that “…Simultaneous elections could reduce the financial burden associated with the frequent elections, as campaigning, logistics and security measures would be consolidated. Synchronised elections might lead to more stable and continuous policy implementation…”.

Another delegation from Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad comprising of Shri Shrihari Borikar, Dr. Seema Singh, Adv. Jivesh Tiwari, Adv. Bhaskar Gautam, Adv. Apoorva Singh and Shri Jamtani Singh also made a presentation before the HLC in which they indicated their support for simultaneous elections.