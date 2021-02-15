Hiranandani Group to set up Industrial – Logistics and Data Center Park in West Bengal

Enters into MoU in the state of West Bengal to enable investment of Rs. 10,000 crores

Mumbai: Mumbai based diversified conglomerate -The Hiranandani Group, has entered into an MoU in the state of West Bengal to set up logistics and hyperscale data center park in the region. The group has signed an MoU to acquire a 100-acre land at Uttarpara, Kolkata from Hindustan Motors to set up an integrated logistics and hyperscale data centre park by Hiranandani group companies GreenBase and Yotta respectively. The combined investment by the group and their customers is estimated to cross ₹10,000 crore.

Greenbase will deliver a modern and self-sustainable ecosystem consisting of 3-million sq. feet of industrial and warehousing space along with essential utilities and support infrastructure built to international standards. Yotta, Hiranandani’s hyperscale data center division will see a development of 6 hyper connected data center buildings bringing in 250MW of cutting edge data centre capacity over the next several years to the State.

About the development, Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group said, “Kicking off this project would not have been possible without the tremendous support of the Government of West Bengal under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Ms Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal is the gateway to the east. It is an ideal hub for logistics and industrial development with excellent road, rail and riverine connectivity. Simultaneously, the data centre business will benefit from the digitization revolution, the upcoming Silicon Valley at New Town at Rajarhat and excellent fibre connectivity on land and the new submarine cable coming up at Tajpur. By setting up a data center park in Kolkata, we will not only serve the customers of the state but the entire eastern region including neighbouring countries. The first facility of Industrial and Logistics Park will be ready by June 2022 and First Data Centre building will be ready by 2023

As India aims to be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the logistic sector has an important role to play in connecting producers with consumers. Greenbase Industrial & Logistics Park will not just help manufacturing and warehousing units build last mile connectivity, it will also give a huge boost to development of the logistics sector and create employment opportunities for the region. Notable feature of this logistics park will be its well-designed infrastructure to support best in class security and facilitate optimisation of logistics and turnaround time by enabling Artificial Intelligence (AI) in customer processes, which is the new norm post the COVID pandemic.

In 2020, Yotta inaugurated its Asia’s largest and World’s second-largest Uptime Institute Tier IV certified data center in Navi Mumbai. It most recently announced its Greater Noida data center park and Chennai data center park.