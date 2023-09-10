Kathmandu: Himalaya Airlines Inaugurates Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu Flight Service. The inaugural flight event was graced by the Minister of Culture, Tourism & Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati as the chief guest along with the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Chen Song along with other dignitaries who were welcomed by Zhou Enyong, President, and Vijay Shrestha, Vice-President of Himalaya Airlines.

The route will be operated by Himalaya Airlines every Sunday and will last nearly 6 hours. Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, is pleased to announce the inauguration of its highly anticipated Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu flight service, which commenced on September 10, 2023. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Himalaya Airlines’ commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting bilateral ties between Nepal and China.

The new Kathmandu-Qingdao-Kathmandu route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the capital city of Nepal and the coastal city of China, known for its picturesque landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and economic significance. This launch also reaffirms Himalaya Airlines’ dedication to providing convenient, safe, and efficient travel experiences for its passengers. The airline is set to operate its weekly service for this route scheduled for every Sunday, September 10, 2023 onwards.

The first outbound flight, H9 7220, departed from Tribhuvan International Airport at 9:15 hours (local time) and will arrive at Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport at 17:22 hours (local time) in Qingdao, with a flight duration of 5 hours and 50 minutes. A total of 113 passengers boarded the first flight.