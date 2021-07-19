Himachal Pradesh to provide shelter for 17407 destitute cows

Shimla: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar here today presided over the 4th meeting of Himachal Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog and reviewed the progress of the Aayog.



Panchayati Raj Minister said that the State Government is committed to strengthen the cow sanctuaries and cow shelters in the state to protect destitute cows. He said the state government is taking various initiatives for the protection, rehabilitation and providing shelter to the cattle that were abandoned by their owners in various parts of state. Till date the government is succeeded in providing shelter to 17407 destitute cows in state.



Minister said that efforts would be made to make Himachal a model state in providing shelter to destitute cows. He also appreciated the endeavour’s of the official and non official members of the Gau Seva Aayog. He said that from 1st April,2021 till 13th July 2021, the Aayog received the income of approximately Rs. 12 crore and 44 lakh, and during this period made an expenditure of approximately Rs. 8 crore and 71 lakh.



Virender Kanwar said that an assistance of rupees two crore and 85 lakh has been provided from March 2021 till June 2021 under ‘Assistance to Gausadan/ Gaushala/ Cow Sanctuary’ scheme in which Rs. 500 per cow per month was provided to Gausadans/Gaushalas/ cow sanctuaries as maintenance allowance.



Minister said that Gau Seva Aayog would soon launch a website of the Aayog to facilitate people with information regarding it, which would also have a payment gateway for donation. He also stressed on the urgent need to tag the cows in order to update the records.



Vice Chairman Gau Seva Aayog Ashok Sharma, Secretary Animal Husbandry Dr. Ajay Sharma, Secretary Rural Development Sandeep Bhatnagar, Director Animal Husbandry Dr. Ajmer Singh, Official and non-official members of Gau Seva Aayog were also present in the meeting.

