Himachal Pradesh government enhances grant-in-aid of fairs

Shimla: The state government has increased the grant-in-aid of the district, state, national and international level fairs organised in Himachal Pradesh.



The grain-in-aid of the district level fairs has been enhanced from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000, state level fairs from rupees one lakh to Rs. 1.50 lakh, national level fairs from rupees two lakh to rupees three lakh and international levels fairs from rupees three lakh to rupees five lakh.



Meanwhile, the state government has also notified Janamashtmi fair Nurpur in district Kangra as state level fair.

