Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur wishes J.P. Nadda on his 61st birthday

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has telephonically congratulated the National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on his 61st birthday today.
Jai Ram Thakur wished him a healthy and long life and many many happy returns of the day. He thanked Jagat Prakash Nadda for providing inspiring leadership to the Party and working with commitment and dedication to strengthen the party at grass root level.
He said that people of the State were fortunate that the son of the soil was leading the biggest political party of the world.