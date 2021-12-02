Yoga Commission will be formed in Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan

New Delhi : Yoga Commission will be set up in Madhya Pradesh. The work of teaching yoga will be carried out in the form of a campaign. Along with this, guidance will be obtained from experts and experienced Yogacharyas associated with the science of yoga. Yoga will also be included in the activities of the Sports Department. The teachings of Yoga will also be used to prepare patriotic, benevolent citizens with good character.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave this information after a discussion with Swami Ramdev, founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth Nyas and his colleague Acharya Balkrishna in Haridwar.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan mesmerized Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, officers of the trust, students present, scholars and invited audience with his address in the Yogpeeth auditorium. In the Yogpeeth auditorium, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed his thoughts in detail on the Indian Sanatan culture, the Indian Yoga tradition, the beginning and end of different ideologies in the nations of the world, as well as the philosophy of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the current global challenges and the support being rendered to India’s leadership. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan presented various illustrations on human desire for happiness of mind, body, intellect and soul. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan addressed the seminar on ‘Sanatan Solution to Global Challenges – Integral Realization’ at Yogpeeth, Haridwar in the presence of Baba Ramdev.

Importance of Yoga Vigyan

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed about the importance of yoga vigyan. He said that he has been practicing yoga regularly for many years. He has been mainly practicing inhaling and exhalation along with Pranayama, Bhastrika, Anulom-Vilom, Kapal Bhati etc. By breathing with speed, there is new energy, new consciousness and new power in the body, on exhaling many disorders and bad thoughts are thrown out.

Our Sanatan tradition is the oldest, it contains solutions to the problems of the world

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the solution to all the challenges is already present in our Sanatan tradition. Talking about petty things is the work of people who are narrow minded, those who have a big heart say that the whole world is my family. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every person has two wishes. One is that he never wants to die and the other is that he wants a happy life. Man is a combination of body, mind, intellect and soul. If a man has to be happy, then all four of them have to be happy. Today the earth is being exploited.

Prime Minister Shri Modi is making India a crown

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working to make India the crown of the world. We will leave no stone unturned in this. The whole world is concerned about global warming. Our Prime Minister has talked about One-Sun, One-Grid and One-World in the recent International Symposium. Peace is essential for inclusive growth. This is the biggest challenge in the world. A glorious nation is being built under the leadership of Shri Modi. Personalities like Swami Ramdev are also playing this responsibility in the task of rebuilding the nation.

Importance of Integration

Our tradition talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The whole world is like a family. India gave the idea of ​​harmony among living beings and welfare of the world. The spirit of Sarva Kalyan and the vision of seeing all with self-consciousness has been supported. The same consciousness pervades all living beings and insects etc. Integration is the core of Indian culture. God came in the Narasimha Avatar which means that all beings in the world co-exist. Our revered deities Lakshmi ji, Saraswati ji, Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are also visible along with animals and birds. Trees have been worshiped for thousands of years. Lord Shri Krishna inspired to carry out the tradition of worshiping Govardhan Parvat. The vision of India will show the way to the world which is burning in the fire of materialism.

Yoga was a great help during the Corona period

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that with the help of Patanjali Yogpeeth during the Corona period, about 2.5 lakh people in Madhya Pradesh were benefitted through Yog se Nirog. Today many medicines are used for the treatment of diseases, but yoga has its own special importance. The solution of many diseases is contained in yoga. Yoga is a revolutionary and effective means of staying healthy.

Seva Dharma is the most important thing for CM Shri Chouhan: Swami Ramdev

Founder of Yogpeeth Trust, Swami Ramdev said that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Chouhan has put Rashtra Dharma and Seva Dharma above everything else. Madhya Pradesh was known as a state of potholed roads. Today Madhya Pradesh is synonymous with development. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, who gives importance to the education and protection of daughters, the spirit of Antyodaya, also believes in yoga, spirituality and Indian culture. Madhya Pradesh will rise on top in the field of Yoga in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Yoga enhances the creativity and the talent of a human being. Yoga is not a ritual, it is a celebration of life.

Work of popularizing yoga in Madhya Pradesh is commendable: Acharya Balkrishna

In his welcome address, Acharya Balkrishna said that we welcome Chief Minister Shri to the home of Yoga Rishi. Madhya Pradesh is ahead in food production, the whole nation gets the benefit of the Sharbati brand wheat of Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh is also progressing in yoga practice. The fact that Yoga is being spread to all villages and schools is commendable.

On Chief Minister Chouhan’s arrival at the Yogpeeth auditorium, all those present welcomed him and Smt. Sadhna Singh Chouhan with a sense of joy.