Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at New Delhi today.



Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the State Government in the vaccination campaign as Himachal Pradesh has the distinction of covering highest number of people in percentage terms.



Chief Minister thanked the Union Government for making available adequate number of vaccine doses and sanctioning sufficient number of liquid oxygen plants to the state to fight the pandemic. He requested to enhance the state’s allocation of vaccine doses in order to cover all eligible people in the state in shortest time period.



Chief Minister requested for early approval of Bulk Drug Park to be established in Una. This park will help the country in making raw materials for manufacturing of drugs thus reducing the dependence of our country on foreign countries.



Chief Minister urged for inclusion of BBN as industrial node and to sanction Medical Devices Park, Electric Devices Manufacturing Hub and other development projects to create employment opportunities for the youth of the state.



He also thanked the centre for CSR support provided to the state for effective management of pandemic.



Union Home Minister assured of all possible assistance to the state.



Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister J.C. Sharma accompanied the Chief Minister.













