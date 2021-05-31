Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister inaugurates Makeshift Covid Hospital in Solan

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated Makeshift Covid Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre at Rabon in Solan district constructed at a cost of Rs. 3.90 crore virtually from Shimla today.



Speaking on the occasion, Jai Ram Thakur said that this Makeshift Hospital would have 200 piped oxygenated beds facility and would go a long way in providing better treatment to Covid patients. He said that 100 doctors, staff nurses and other paramedical staff had been made available for caring the patients. He said that laboratory had been set up in this hospital for rapid testing.



Chief Minister said that CCTV cameras had been installed in this hospital for monitoring the conditions of the patients. He said that for the entertainment of patients, centralized TV Screen had been set up in this hospital to facilitate them.



Jai Ram Thakur said that this hospital had been completed within a record time of 14 days as work on this had been started on 17th May, 2021. He said that about 200 labourers had been pressed into service for completion of this hospital.



Chief Minister said that the total focus of the State Government has been on tackling the Covid pandemic in the State effectively. He said that Radha Soami Satsang Beas had helped the State in fighting the Covid pandemic in a befitting manner by providing their properties for setting up of Covid Makeshift Hospitals at Mandi, Paraur and Solan. He said that the State Government has ensured that no Covid patient in the State was deprived of better health care facilities. He said that the Government has taken several initiatives to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that to provide better health care to Covid-19 patients, the PSA plants had been established in all the medical colleges of the State.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has laid special emphasis on capacity building in health infrastructure to facilitate the patients. He said that it was due to the efforts of the State Government that the Central Government has enhanced the oxygen quota of the State from 15 MT to 40 MT. He said that the State Government has also increased the number of D-Type cylinders from 2500 to about 7755 thereby enhancing the storage capacity of oxygen by 27 MT. He said that not only this, the bed capacity has also been increased from 1200 to about 5000.



Chief Minister said that the main focus of the State Government was to ensure timely detection of Covid-19 patients so that they could be provided timely treatment. He said that the State Government was also ensuring that patients get proper and timely treatment in Covid Hospitals and Covid Care Centres. He said that during last few days the recovery rate has gone upto 89 percent which was matter of satisfaction. He said that the Government would also ensure that the patients in home isolation were regularly contacted so that their health parameters could be monitored and treatment could be provided to them accordingly.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was also providing home isolation kits to the Covid-19 patients to ensure their speedy recovery. He said that the elected representatives must ensure that these kits were made available to the Covid-19 patients at the earliest. He also thanked the Central Government for providing all possible help to the State in fighting this pandemic.



Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal said that the role of several religious organizations and NGOs was commendable in tackling the Covid-19 situation in the State. He said that the Makeshift Hospital at Solan was completed in a record time which would facilitate the patients of the area.



MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that the State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has successfully tackled the first wave of the pandemic and would surely succeed in coming out from the second wave.



Vice Chairman Khadi Board Purshotam Guleria, BJP Leader from Solan Dr. Rajesh Kashyap, Mayor Solan Municipal Corporation Poonam Grover, Deputy Commissioner, Solan K.C. Chaman were present at Solan whereas Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi was present at Shimla with the Chief Minister.











