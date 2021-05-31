Vaccination to 25514 persons of 18 – 44 Age group to be provided at 252 Centers in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A spokesperson of Health department informed here today that the fifth session day of vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group will be held on 31st May, 2021 in the State. He said that 252 vaccination centers have been established in the state for this purpose. He said that 25514 persons have booked their online appointment for the session till now.



He appealed to all the persons to come at the vaccination center as per their booked schedule only, to avoid unnecessary crowd at these centers and to observe Covid appropriate behaviour.



It was further informed that keeping in view the availability of vaccines for the last day of vaccination in the month of May 2021, for the 18-44 age group, districts were instructed to plan sessions by increasing number of sessions before publishing as per availability of vaccine. Extending the capacity of sessions was not encouraged, however it was allowed to be done if a full session of 100 beneficiaries was not possible due to lesser amount of vaccine availability.



It was further informed that as per the latest strategy of onsite registration sessions in Tribal/Hard areas, in District Lahaul and Spiti, 2 sessions, one at Kaza with 77 beneficiaries and one at Keylong with 66 beneficiaries would be conducted whereas in Pangi Block of Chamba district 2 sessions would be conducted with onsite registration for 180 beneficiaries for the convenience of Public.



He further informed that the next date of vaccination for 18-44 years age group will be communicated in due course of time as per the availability of vaccine from the manufacturer.







