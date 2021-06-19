Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya releases book of Dr. Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya here today released a book titled “My Experience during Covid-19” authored by Dr. Avinash Rai Khanna, the Vice President of National Red Cross Society, who is also the state in-charge of BJP at Raj Bhavan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.



The book highlights author’s experiences during Covid period besides various write-ups published in various dailies. He explains that the inspirational ideas and views have been shared through sensitive solutions, experiences, respect to the corona warriors and struggle with Covid pandemic. He writes that Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has been acclaimed as a world level Corona warrior and an able leader to spearhead fight against this pandemic. The Central government under his leadership has made concerted efforts to deal the corona pandemic. He has also shared his personal experiences how he emerged out of Covid-19.



Dr. Khanna has been a former Member of Punjab Human Rights Commission and former MP of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.



The Governor appreciated the efforts of Dr. Khanna and said that this book was truly inspiring which speaks about how to face adverse conditions in our lives. The author has also described how we can face difficult challenges with patience and little efforts, he said.



Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, BJP Sangathan Mantri Pawan Rana, BJP General Secretary Trilok Jamwal and Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar were also present on the occasion.





