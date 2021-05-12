Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honours nurse on International Nurses Day

Shimla: On the occasion of International Nurses Day Governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured Nurse Peena Sharma on behalf of the nursing community due to protocol of COVID-19 at Raj Bhavan today. Peena Sharma is presently working at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla. Lady Governor Vasantha Bandaru was also present on the occasion.



The Governor said that efforts and dedication rendered by nurses during the Covid-19 pandemic are impeccable. The nurses have risked their own life to save the precious lives of others. He said it is important to salute the contribution of nurses on the International Nurses Day on 12th May. Remembering the dedication of Florence Nightingale, the Governor expressed gratitude towards all Corona warriors associated with this profession.

